Reactions formation, a complex defence mechanism

Often, emotional wellbeing is assessed by therapists as a form of resiliency. Other possible areas for consideration during assessment include how well the individual has been able to cope with challenges, negative emotions, triggers, feelings, or desires. In addition, how the assessed have recovered from setbacks or remain optimistic in the face of trouble or during trying times are also noted. Some may even go further to know how well the assessed person has acknowledged, reacted, and shared their feelings of anger, sadness, happiness, stress, hope, love, or joy.

Although these probing questions seek to know if the client/patient is doing well, the danger of a high rating is that it could all be disguised under dangerous coping mechanisms. Noting here that wellness/health assessments are often snapshots of what could probably be happening in and around the individual at that very time. Therefore, a therapist is required to probe further to establish specific facts, tell signs, and address coping mechanisms that can quickly turn negative if the emotional triggers are not nipped in the bud early enough.

According to Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, people adopt different coping mechanisms to repress certain uncomfortable thoughts, feelings, or desires due to other people’s expectations, moral suasion, or societal values or beliefs. These mechanisms often come in handy whenever they serve as stopgaps rather than permanent remedies. The danger of coping with them for far too long is the outburst or seemingly irrational behaviours or reactions that might creep in or slide out when least expected, having bottled things up endlessly. Therefore, it is healthier to address root causes, confront those fears, address the elephant in the room when most appropriate, or, at best, see a therapist as soon as possible. Failure to do this in good time can turn a great tool into a very harmful one, as highlighted below.

Displacement: Displacement happens when we redirect embarrassing situations, thoughts, or feelings to a more seemingly appropriate target. For example, a manager whose boss often disparages him transfers the aggression to his subordinate or finds another outlet for the anger instead of addressing the issue with his boss. As much as he has adopted a coping style to overcome the challenge, because it’s a negative way of escape, it’s only a matter of time before turning the workplace into a toxic environment.

Projection: This is another negative defence mechanism where we attribute our shameful or unacceptable thoughts, feelings, or behaviours to someone else. Projection is often done to avoid dealing with the uncomfortable aspect of ourselves or deflect attention from our flaws. For example, a non-performing team leader who feels insecure about a team member’s achievements, expertise, and work ethic may project his anxieties and insecurities on the direct report. He may interpret suggestions from the subordinate as attempts to undermine his authority, spread rumours about how difficult it is to work with her, etc.

Rationalisation: This occurs when we create logical excuses to justify unacceptable behaviours or outcomes. Even though most people do it to give some benefits of doubt of some sort or to avoid overreacting, it is seldom sustainable. Rationalisation can easily become a potential barrier to self-reflection, accountability, and growth. For example, a marketing manager who falls short of meeting sales targets rationalises poor performance by blaming market fluctuations, the need to change the sales model, and how poorly their competitors are faring too.

Sublimation: Although it’s probably the most positive of them all, it can still turn negative through excessive compulsion, addiction, or total reliance on it. Sublimation helps individuals channel unacceptable impulses into creative outlets like music, art, writing, etc. These outlets become cathartic, hence a great way to convert possible negative emotions to positive use. However, excessive focus on this creative pursuit might distract from work responsibilities, negatively impacting deadlines and deliverables. A case in point is a software developer frustrated with his manager’s micromanagement style. Because he began to feel undervalued and untrusted, he channelled his energy into taking on extra projects. Instead of addressing the issue with his boss, he chose to be noticed as competent and reliable by mentoring the junior team members. He also created workflows that enhanced team productivity. There are positive and negative consequences to this developer’s actions and inactions. The positive ones included personal growth and improved relationships with his colleagues/co-workers, which may indirectly address his frustration’s root cause. However, his failure to directly address the issue, even by raising it as a pain point, can lead to masking underlying problems, which may also affect others. All his sublimation efforts, however laudable, can lead to burnout.

Olayinka Opaleye is a Wellbeing Specialist and Corporate Wellness Strategist. She can also be reached via Tel: 09091131150 or by clicking on www.linkedin.com/in/olayinkaopaleye.