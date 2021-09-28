Purposeful leadership: What a man is survives him

As a leadership enthusiast, I used to draw lessons from memoirs and movies that caught my attention. Many years ago, there was a movie called Glory, whose story was centered around the Fifty – fourth Massachusetts Infantry regiment and its leader, Colonel Robert Gould Shaw. Although some of the plots in the movie were fictionalized, the U.S Civil War story of Shaw leading his men in battle, and the respect he earned from them was real. The movie recounted the formation of this unit in the Union army, which was the first to be composed of African American soldiers.

Shaw was a white officer who took command of the regiment, oversaw recruiting process, selected the officers and men, equipped and trained them as soldiers. He drove them hard in preparation for battle knowing that their performance would either vindicate or condemn the value of his men particularly those of color, as soldiers and citizens in the minds of many white Americans. In the process, the soldiers and Shaw earned one another’s respect. The respect Shaw’s men had for him lived beyond him.

When a leader does not have character within, he or she cannot earn respect without. Respect is absolutely necessary for lasting leadership. How do leaders earn respect, you may wonder? First, by making sound decisions. Second, by admitting their errors, and by putting what’s best for their followers and the organization ahead of their personal interests.

It is during crises that one would know the true worth of a leader. A leader’s response during crises is worth more than speeches written in Queens English and delivered eloquently. There is no doubt in my mind that the Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum would have earned the respect of his people.

A man of action. A governor who belongs to a group of people determined and willing to utilize the efficacy of education in their developmental strategy. If the governor is consistent in his leadership style, the people of Borno will never be disappointed at the end of his tenure in office because their reward will be enhanced. With the right culture, the productivity which will result will in turn ensure prosperity, peace and progress of the people.

I have not met Prof Zulum. But I can say without fear of any contradiction that he has recently earned my respect. It is not because he paid an unscheduled visit to internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in his state. Prof Zulum, a soil and water engineer and politician went on inspection tour of the state-owned Ramat Polytechnic in Maiduguri. What did he find in the tertiary institution?

Reports show that the Governor found most of the laboratories out of use with some covered in cobwebs and rodents skylarking around due to neglect. It is unbelievable that some of the laboratories that was used by the Governor as a student between 1986 and 1988 were in a state of disrepair. And after on-the-spot assessment of all infrastructure and learning conditions, the Governor directed the state’s commissioner of education to take over the affairs of the school immediately.

Just like Shaw’s character, strong to the last, Prof Babagana Zulum has communicated a level of respect to his people.

In the Governor’s assessment: “As far as I am concerned, this polytechnic is dead. Nothing is working.” Then came a series of lamentations from the Governor: “The workshops are not in existence, the mechanical workshop is not working, the agricultural workshop is not working, likewise, the entrepreneurship center is not working. The school is facing myriads of problems, ranging from lack of funding and commitment.”

The lamentation goes on: “As a former student of this polytechnic, a former rector, I have moral stakes in this polytechnic. Insha’ Allah, I will not allow this polytechnic to rot during my era as Governor of Borno State.” Then came “Hurricane Zulum”. The entire management of the state-owned Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri was suspended for a period of six months.

I have not been to Borno State in a long period. But a time traveler who had earlier visited Borno State in the 1990s would have seen that there is a decay in the level of technological and public infrastructures in most local government areas except Maiduguri. Borno State was one of the most peaceful states in the country. But the state has been recklessly destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents and illegal activities of other criminal elements within the state.

Like a few other governors who are working assiduously to improve the welfare of their people, Prof Zulum has delivered many capital projects. He has been lauded for executing many projects. That Borno state will emerge from the ruins and become great again would be because of the purposeful leadership of Prof Babagana Umara Zulum.

Public policy intellectuals are asking: “Where does Prof Zulum get projects’ money from? Only the Governor of Borno State has the answer! His actions so far has solidified the respect his people have for him. I am not surprised that the people of Borno State have respect for their Governor. The Governor’s character communicates respect. A U.S technology advisor, J.R Muller once observed, “The only thing that walks back from the tomb with the mourners and refuses to be buried is the character of a man. That is true. What a man is survives him. It can never be buried.”

Just like Shaw’s character, strong to the last, Prof Babagana Zulum has communicated a level of respect to his people. I join other men and women of goodwill to wish him well and pray that his character lives beyond him. Definitely, what a man is survives him. Thank you.