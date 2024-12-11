Project management best practices: Boosting collaboration and efficiency for builders

Introduction

Managing a project involves a series of processes tailored towards achieving a common goal, specifically within a fixed budget, time, and objective. This process is synonymous with the typical routine in the construction industry, where architects and builders are involved in multiple stages to see a successful end to a project. The non-involvement or laxity of one party may break or slow down the process, gradually leading the project to a halt. Avoiding issues like this requires effective project management strategies that would direct both groups of professionals to be timely, consistent, productive, and innovative. These strategies are critical to ensuring that the work cycle and routines of professionals are organised in a streamlined fashion to prevent the appearance of errors and to give room for efficient collaboration among team members. This article delves into exceptional practices in achieving good project management for architects and builders while working on a project.

Integrated Project Delivery (IPD)

The Involvement-Process-Decision (IPD) approach in the construction industry focuses on orienting architects, builders, and other stakeholders from the start, reducing miscommunication and promoting collaboration. This approach contrasts with the traditional construction process, where professionals work independently until a certain point requires onsite presence. The Minnesota Hospital Expansion Project in 2019 demonstrated the benefits of IPD, resulting in a 10 percent reduction in project expenditure and a faster completion rate.

Building Information Modelling (BIM)

Building Information Modelling (BIM) is a crucial online platform in the construction industry, enabling architects and builders to collaborate and share ideas. It provides detailed information about a building’s physical aspects, reducing the need for physical assembly. BIM is recommended for its central communication interface, plan tailoring, potential error detection, and design accuracy. In 2020, the National Institute of Building Sciences reported a 25-30 percent reduction in errors and a 20 percent speed increase in projects using BIM. The Shanghai Tower also demonstrated BIM’s effectiveness in reducing friction and miscommunication, ensuring smooth project execution.

Agile project management

This type of management demystifies work processes into small cycles with regular checks and supervision to ensure plans are executed accordingly. This management approach is unique and fits best for continuous projects, as it improves flexibility and problem-solving and ensures that the project plans can adapt to changing events. This management approach was initially designed for the tech industry and software developers; however, it’s recently been adopted to fit into the architectural and construction industries.

An agile approach in construction enables both design and workflow operations to be executed side by side, provided both teams are supervised and checked on regularly for feedback and to measure progress. The Project Management Institute curated a report in 2021; it revealed that over 60 percent of projects in sync with the agile approach are found to be completed with great operational efficiency, and this only wishes that the Berlin Brandenburg Airport project had utilised the same to avert the delays and costs it faced.

Clear communication protocols

Effective communication is crucial in the construction industry, as it helps build rapport and align project goals with the central plan. Project management software like Procore, Asana, or Trello can help organise and track processes, providing updates, feedback, and metrics to measure progress. These platforms help in transmitting, understanding, and executing messages while defining roles and expectations for professionals to ensure clarity throughout the construction process. Ineffective communication can lead to failure and extra costs in the construction industry.

The Construction Management Association of America, in one of their studies, found that about 40 percent of failed construction projects are a result of miscommunication or general poor communication. This buttresses the need to utilise comprehensive communication tools to enable architects and builders to have seamless coordination throughout the construction process.

Collaborative scheduling

Scheduling is crucial in breaking down construction processes into stages and setting specific timelines. It can be challenging for architects and developers, as they may work independently offsite, leading to misalignment of goals. Collaborative scheduling strategies can help prevent this by ensuring synchronised workflow on site. A KPMG report shows that 78 percent of construction projects with collaborative scheduling meet deadlines and fulfil goals, compared to 54 percent without scheduling management. The Crossrail Project in London exemplifies this.

Lean Construction Principles

Lean construction principles, rooted in lean manufacturing, help teams minimise waste and refine processes for efficiency. They aid architects and developers in planning effectively, preventing rework, and preserving time and energy. Lean principles reduce stress, enhance efficiency, optimise resources, and improve project budgets. The Sutter Health Eden Medical Centre’s project exemplifies this, resulting in significant time and budget savings.

Regular progress meetings and monitoring

Regular meetings are crucial for achieving goals and defining the core of a project. They allow for creative ideas to emerge, address issues, and set achievable targets. Meetings also make professionals accountable for their expertise and adapt to changing circumstances. The Project Management Institute found that 68 percent of projects with regular meetings had consistency and steadfastness among professionals, leading to timely completion. Therefore, firms should adopt this practice.

Risk management and contingency planning

Project management requires effective risk management measures. A joint plan should be developed by architects and developers to identify potential risks and develop contingency plans. The Burj Khalifa project in Dubai exemplifies this, as early risks were identified and practical plans were made to land the world’s tallest building, despite potential challenges during implementation.

Risk management is beneficial for its proactivity in risk identification and how, with its structure, the likelihood of the success of a project is assured.

Conclusion

Project management is a necessity; while there are special practitioners for them, construction professionals can still learn and imbibe these practices to significantly improve collaboration and efficiency in all projects’ involved processes. The construction industry evolves, and as it continues evolving, these project management practices, which are considered top-notch, should be adopted, as they are crucial to timely and efficient project delivery.

Oluwabusuyi Adonis Fakanlu is a versatile professional, combining his talents as an author, entrepreneur, and architectural technologist with extensive experience in civil construction, building contracting, and real estate development.

