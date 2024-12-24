Prioritise well-being amidst festive frenzy

Early this month, I heard a heartbreaking story about someone who was planning to host a big party but tragically died in the process. From what I gathered, she made all the necessary arrangements but neglected her health, mindset, and overall well-being; she collapsed and died. I also had a friend who developed severe headaches while preparing for a party and died while getting dressed. Sadly, she never made it to the event and is no longer with us. May their souls rest in peace.

Considering the dynamics, expectations, and activities of well-attended parties in Lagos, attending one can feel intimidating and anxiety-inducing, let alone planning or hosting an event. With the Christmas season upon us, numerous activities are already happening. Even Christmas carols have transformed into big red carpet events requiring proper preparation. As we prepare for the holiday season with its festivities, visits, hosting, and parties, let’s take the time to check in on ourselves physically, mentally, and financially. Here are a few tips to help you navigate the season:

Stay focused: This time of the year comes with many distractions. The hype, buzz, and sheer number of people can make you feel like you’re missing out. Remember, the Christmas period has become heavily commercialized. Do not allow yourself to feel pressured into anything that places undue stress on you.

Maintain routine: At the end of the year, it’s common to want to let everything slide and wait until January to pick things back up. Avoid this mindset. Stay on track, maintain your daily routine, and keep yourself organized. The season should be rewarding, not demanding. If you have a calm routine, now is the time to rely on it. Don’t get so busy that you forget to check in with yourself.

Request dress code: To avoid feeling out of place at festive gatherings, make sure to ask about the dress code or party theme. This isn’t an excuse to purchase new clothes if you can’t afford them. Knowing the theme will spark your creativity as you explore your wardrobe and reinvent outfits from items you already own. Sometimes, you only need a trendy kimono or loud bolero to elevate an outfit that fits the theme.

Avoid stress: The last thing you want is to feel tense. Stay calm and prepare to enjoy yourself, regardless of the circumstances. If you feel pressured, anxious, or unsettled about attending a party, it may not be worth attending in the first place. Your well-being is more important than a fleeting event. The right occasions with the right atmosphere will always come along; keep an eye out for those.

Sleep well: Avoid sacrificing sleep when planning or hosting a party. During this busy season, strive for at least six hours of sleep each night. You can also compensate for lost sleep with a relaxing hour-long massage while preparing. It isn’t a waste of time or resources. Also, remember to eat well by ensuring you have at least one good meal a day. Don’t spend all your money on party attire at the expense of nourishing yourself.

Daily check-ins: This is the time to have a personal blood pressure monitor handy. If you are hypertensive, check your blood pressure and take your medication daily. Pay attention to your body: check the colour of your urine, your appetite, body temperature, resting pulse, and any other unusual signs. Never ignore any warning sign. Seek medical advice or attention even amid party planning; only the living can enjoy the festivities.

Call to action:

A client once prepared for a high-profile event but knew she needed a stress-busting session to unwind before the big day. She considered scheduling the session two days before the event, but I recommended she have it the night before. The session was a success, and based on her feedback, she described it as better than the subsequent ones experienced. So, remember it’s not enough to seek self-care services; the timing is equally crucial. Always consult with your carer for expert advice. Feel free to share your thoughts by sending an email to [email protected].

Olayinka Opaleye is a Wellbeing Specialist and Corporate Wellness Strategist. She can also be reached at +234 8100371304 or by clicking on www.linkedin.com/in/olayinkaopaleye

Share