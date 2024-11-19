Prioritise investment in citizens (1)

Preamble

Investment in education is a fundamental way to empower citizens and foster sustainable development. To support this, the United Nations, through the Incheon and Paris Declarations, urges countries to dedicate a minimum of 4-6 percent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and allocate at least 15-20 percent of their total public expenditure to education. This commitment ensures that quality education is accessible to all, fueling progress for generations to come.

Nigeria’s 2024 budget reflects that education receives a notable allocation of 6.39 percent (N1.54 trillion), marking an improvement over the previous year’s funding. Of this, 11.5 percent is earmarked for universal basic education, underscoring the country’s commitment to expanding access to foundational education. Meanwhile, 32.1 percent is directed towards TETFUND, supporting higher education institutions, and 56.24 percent is allocated to various other ministries, departments, and agencies, according to recent reports. It’s only state and federal governments that have information about the funds actually released to the education sector.

The reality of education in Nigeria is that we must cultivate a culture driven by a genuine passion for learning, coupled with an unwavering commitment to quality and excellence. With the federal government now showing the political will to remove the fuel subsidy, one crucial question remains: Will this translate into adequate funding for the education sector? A nation’s true strength lies in its education, not its natural resources. Nigeria must act swiftly to address this, as education is our most valuable asset—far more so than fossil fuels. Only through investing in the minds of our people can we secure a prosperous future.

South Korean experience

The complexities of development remain largely mysterious, with many questions still unanswered about what drives success in some nations and not others. However, one thing is certain: education plays a pivotal role in fostering growth and alleviating poverty. More than fifty years ago, South Korea was seen by economists as a lost cause—yet today, it stands as a testament to the transformative power of knowledge and learning.

South Korea, with limited natural resources, proves that raw materials aren’t the ultimate drivers of progress—a truth I explored in my September 2, 2014, article, “Limits of Wealth Without Science and Technology.” Back in the late 1960s, the country was mired in corruption and hindered by a Confucian ethos that equated dignity with detachment from labour. According to this belief, a gentleman’s worth was measured not by his work but by his white attire and long fingernails, symbols of his disdain for physical toil.

South Korea has become a global model of educational achievement, with its relentless focus on advancing knowledge at every stage. The nation’s commitment to education goes far beyond just primary schooling; it has invested heavily in junior and senior secondary education, laying a solid foundation for further academic success. According to a World Bank report on Science, Technology, and Innovation, by the dawn of the 21st century, an impressive 90 percent of South Koreans or more held some form of tertiary degree—the highest rate in the world. Fast forward to 2024, and the country’s literacy rate stands at an extraordinary 98.8 percent, with men at 99.2 percent and women at 98.4 percent, solidifying South Korea’s position as a beacon of educational excellence.

South Korea’s educational achievements are nothing short of extraordinary, and the parallel success of its economy is equally impressive. From being one of the poorest nations in the world, South Korea has transformed into one of the globe’s leading economic powerhouses. Today, it ranks as the 14th largest economy by Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The story of South Korea’s rise is a clear demonstration of the power of education as a driver of economic success. It underscores an undeniable truth: a strong education system cannot be built solely on primary education. While foundational education is undeniably crucial, experts agree that teachers must do more than just impart basic knowledge; they must inspire students to aim higher, encouraging them to envision a future beyond the classroom. A thriving education system requires a continuous progression with a balanced focus on all levels of schooling. While primary education is important, the broader continuum—spanning from early years through to higher education—must be nurtured for sustained growth and success.

Underdevelopment is costly

Innovation is largely driven by the application of science and technology, and its transformative power is crucial for development. Since the establishment of Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Science and Technology in 1980, the country is yet to be recognised as technologically advanced. However, nations like Nigeria have the potential to access cutting-edge technologies, master their use, and leverage them for significant economic growth. With the right investments and strategies, Nigeria can harness the power of advanced technology to propel its development and enhance its competitive edge on the global stage.

South Korea’s success story today is firmly rooted in its commitment to quality education, which has played a key role in shaping the country into an advanced, industrial economy. Known for its export-led growth strategy, South Korea is also home to large business conglomerates, known as “chaebols,” which include global multinational corporations with vast international operations. Despite facing challenges such as slower economic growth and an ageing workforce, South Korea remains a leading producer and exporter of electronics, telecommunications equipment, and motor vehicles, continuing to thrive on the global stage.

Science, technology, and innovation are key drivers for attracting talent to any country. This brings attention to one of the biggest challenges many developing nations like Nigeria currently face: the “japa” phenomenon (reverse transfer of technology), where skilled individuals migrate abroad for better opportunities. For these talented people to remain and contribute to their country’s development, there must be an enabling environment that supports their growth and success. Simply urging them to “come back home,” popularly known as “Japada,” is not enough. It’s crucial to create the conditions that allow these individuals to thrive domestically. While remittances from the diaspora are valuable, it’s far more beneficial for these talented individuals to return and actively contribute to their home country’s economic growth and development.

We understand that resources are limited, which means funding for education may also be constrained. However, there must be a balance. Inadequate investment in education—and by extension, in science and technology—will condemn developing countries to ongoing poverty and low levels of development. This is a situation that Nigeria, with its rapidly growing population, simply cannot afford. Without prioritising education and innovation, the country risks falling further behind in the global race for development. Thank you.

MA Johnson, Rear Admiral (Rtd).

