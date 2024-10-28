Pre-election 2024 vote-buying and Musk’s $1M incentive for U.S. voters

Democracy proponents believe that if an election is “free,” all eligible voters are rightly registered and can freely choose a candidate without imposition or inducement. Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed his votes were stolen and the 2020 election rigged, raising questions about the integrity of U.S. elections.

Unfortunately, this freedom may not apply to some elections, where voter inducement by parties and politicians has become prevalent. In the past, U.S. elections saw more accusations of manipulation and even violence as candidates sought victory by any means necessary. However, recent elections have shown an uptick in pre-election vote-buying.

Former Albanian Prime Minister, Mr Fatos Nano once stated, “Organising free and fair elections is more important than the result itself.” However, results often seem to be the primary concern for political parties and politicians in the U.S. and other nations. Scholars emphasise that elections should be central to democracy, allowing voters to freely express their will.

Vote-buying has grown widespread in the United States since Trump’s allegations of rigging in 2020 and the Capitol Hill attack. In this complex political landscape, corruption persists, especially in swing states where socio-economic hardship can push voters into self-sabotaging clientelist relationships with politicians.

Vote-buying, or the distribution of private goods in exchange for electoral support, is often blamed for poor governance. It may reduce accountability and hinder sound development policies by pushing citizens to vote against their interests. However, the true impact depends on whether vote-buying alters electoral outcomes.

A group of 11 former Republican officials has recently questioned the legality of cash incentives offered by tech billionaire Elon Musk to voters ahead of the November 5, 2024, election. Musk’s campaign group, America PAC, which supports Donald Trump in the presidential race, urges registered voters in seven swing states to sign a petition. Each day until the election, one signatory is randomly selected to receive a $1 million prize.

Some legal experts and Democrats argue that this giveaway might violate American law by offering money for an action tied to voter registration. The U.S. Justice Department confirmed receipt of a request from former Republican officials to investigate Musk’s financial incentives.

Musk has defended the campaign, stating, “You can be from any or no political party, and you don’t even have to vote” to sign the petition.

What is Musk offering?

The America PAC petition encourages voters in six swing states—Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina—to sign in support of free speech and the right to bear arms. Referrals of other voters to sign up yield $47, with Pennsylvania signatories eligible for higher referral rewards of $100. This battleground state is critical to both the Trump and Harris campaigns.

America PAC claims that petition signers show their support for the First and Second Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. Every day until the November 5 election, a $1 million prize will be awarded to a random signatory from one of the seven swing states. The first winner received a surprise jumbo check at a Pennsylvania town hall on October 19.

This evolving story on pre-election vote-buying involving Elon Musk has captured national attention as voting begins in the 2024 U.S. election.

Inwalomhe Donald writes via [email protected]

