Poverty, insecurity: The path not taken

Prince Tony Momoh, (1937 – 2021), chairman of Congress for Progressive Change, the CPC, founded by retired Gen. Muhammadu Buhari worked hard in forming the coalition force, the All Progressives Congress, APC that sacked the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) in 2015.

While the groups negotiated, Prince Momoh invited one of the APC chieftains, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who later became the Information and Culture minister to his office. Receiving the guest in his conference room, Momoh introduced Mack Ogbamosa, Esq, and I to the visitor.

“Richard will explain his idea on how to kick start the economy. I find it exciting and thought you should know about it,” he said and afterwards retired to his chamber.

The guest’s two aides were seated also, I described universal empowerment: the essence, principles and necessity.

Digital money, artificial income is designed to empower humanity to revive and diversify economies and restore hope, sanity.

Over two hours of discussions the guest called “great, amazing”, he said the party’s economic agenda being put together by a think tank will turn Nigeria around, fast.

The greatest assets of nations are citizens but if they are poor, helpless, they become liabilities prone to cause damages instead of blessing their communities.

Some people kill to make fortunes; some heal and barely make ends meet. Some work hard and earn little, some play pranks and make good. The ways of money are funny but not when one is at the receiving end. Some sanity in making money is needed or insanity gets more adherents.

MoneyForAll (MFA) helps everyone make a decent income with ease and gain the necessary foothold to face life.

Poverty

The human tragedy, poverty, dehumanizes and begs for radical action. What separates ‘developed’ from poor nations is that faced with deadly threats, leaders of developed nations think the unthinkable.

The US dethroned the gold standard to avoid America being held hostage by gold marks doing the unthinkable.

One year after President Muhammadu Buhari took office, Prince Momoh said on Channel’s TV that the party will not fail. So assured, he said Nigerians should stone the leaders if the party fails to deliver. Later he said that stoning was euphemistic; the party should be voted out if it fails to deliver on its promises.

Prince Momoh was not in the government. So why did he invoke such a burden on the party leadership?

Because he knew the president will deliver his four main pledges: fight and defeat corruption, insurgency; fix the economy and improve the Naira with a silver bullet: universal empowerment.

To empower fifty million citizens yearly is feasible and will heal the land. Empower Nigerians and most Boko Haram fighters will call it to quit and resist whoever tries to force them back. Jihadists, bandits, rustlers and killer herdsmen will dissipate. Why?

Gang leaders and their sponsors make fortunes from the atrocities of the bandits while the foot soldiers get little. Some arrested kidnappers said they receive paltry sums after their attacks.

Most IPOB fighters are jobless and hate bleak future but who wouldn’t? Empower them and they will hasten to productive ventures! Worldwide, idle minds and hands are the devil’s workshops.

The Niger Delta zone no longer burns. Why? Stop the monthly allotments and the world will see why!

Prince Momoh bought into MFA after I presented him with the science and principles, historical evidence, imperatives and process/data.

Digital money built on computational intelligence, MFA empowers everyone; a likely vaccine against poverty.

Momoh personally delivered MFA business plan/request for sponsorship with a covering letter to the office of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in December 2018 which acknowledgement came with a promise that it will be looked into.

After 20 months, he sent a reminder last August that read in part:

“Sir, your support will take this innovation to the testing stage and hopefully will put Nigeria on the world financial map. Nigeria finds poverty vaccine and announces it to the world changes our global perception and ranking.

“Mr. Anyamele will personally clarify concerns if need be. I recommend that this high vision receives the help it needs. Why not for example set up a committee and invite the promoter of this novel approach to tackling poverty to address them. It will never be time wasted.”

When the stakes are high, governments back national businesses as was shown in COVID-19 vaccine race.

Cries for help

Poverty and insecurity go together. Empower the victims and a sizeable number will make good. Continue the process and poverty and insecurity drop, drastically.

Two million soldiers and policemen on patrol nationwide will not secure Nigeria. Empower the people and they will secure selves through honest engagements.

The greatest success in life is helping others to succeed. It is never what one has but what one gives that counts. A decent income once in two years will make the difference. Ignoring mass empowerment is where Nigeria went astray; the road needed to get to her destination: Great Nigeria.

“A man with two children from his first marriage remarried to a woman with two children also from an early marriage. Together, they bore two more.

“Years later, the children engaged in a brutal fight and the woman cried frantically to the husband who was away. ‘Please, hurry! My children and your children and our children are fighting. It is terrible.”

A home where children are separated maliciously is not it and will not know peace. ‘My children and your children’ shows a bad mother and reflects the trouble with Nigeria.

Could the leaders see Nigeria as one and help youths the way they help their children, then progress and peace, faith and unity would arise.

Nigeria’s motto is great but the delivery has been wrong.

To implement it aright, the first word is last and the last, first; hence progress first or crises continue.

Game changer

Poverty is not only curable, it is preventable. Deficiency or lack of money demands making it available, affordable, accessible and safe to everyone.

MFA does not make everyone equal but ensures no one is left out including those who cannot afford it.

The mathematics is sound. With N8000, a Nigerian makes N7.32 in 20 minutes; hourly, daily and monthly and so takes N250,000 profit within two years representing 66 percent of the total yield.

Governments cannot empower all citizens but citizens can empower selves and not miss a soul.

N20,000 monthly to 100 million Nigerians is token and not the empowerment to get citizens started.

Prince Momoh suggested the vice president sets up a team to better grasp the concept/opportunities inherent.

If successful, MFA will earn more foreign exchange than petroleum and gas combined. Market fluctuations and environmental pollutions are absent. Citizens will heave a sigh of relief but most important is market size: over half the world will join by three years of rollout. Why?

MFA runs hitch-free for a year and nations will come on board.

The US has over 10% child poverty and spends over two trillion dollars yearly in social security and yet far from ending poverty. With MFA, the US will end poverty under a decade at no cost to the state.

Nigeria is often called a great nation and great nations do great things that uplift mankind. No nation becomes great by doing what others did. The US did not seek global approval to exit the gold standard and launch fiat currency.

It takes pathfinders and courage to be a great nation.

Nigeria’s world’s poverty capital status should cause the leaders sleepless nights … think the unthinkable.

Universal empowerment will inspire the core of Nigeria: cooperation symbolized by the Rivers Niger and Benue.

The Niger and Benue rivers are heavenly symbol that needed studying, decoding.

Nigerian Christians and Moslems cannot join hands and build mosques and churches together but pray endlessly for peace, unity and progress!

The road to Nigeria’s destiny is universal empowerment. To ignore it makes Nigeria hell instead of the “home of the black race” that it was called to be.

Universal empowerment is the reason Prince Momoh said the APC will succeed and he gave it his best shot.

I plead that two media houses organise the forum, invite 20 Nigerians across trades to meet, listen and ask questions. Thereafter, they can report and recommend…

I do not vibrate in publicity. I am forced to go public on something that should be secret until it matured, ready for delivery.

My sincere apologies!

Anyamele, a journalist and the author of ‘Brave New Mothers’ and ‘Democracy For All’ and wrote from Lagos. Email: newheritage.books@yahoo.com