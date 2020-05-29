Politics and English language in Nigeria

The Nigerian political lexicon is illustrative of the irregularities that characterise the field of discourse. Just like the subject of politics in Nigeria is fraught with anomalies, so are the words that embody it. Quite interestingly, ours is a clime where politicians love to be regarded as people of “timbre and calibre,” a phrase which has become associated with being witty, pre-eminent, cosmopolitan and sophisticated. Although this expression has become a cliché in the Nigerian polity, it is important to know that it is non existent in standard English and was credited to a Nigerian politician, Ozumba Mbadiwe. In the best interests of the global audience, therefore, it is appropriate to regard such politicians as “men of substance.” That being said, the “self-interest” (not “selfish interest”) which clouds the political involvement of many Nigerian politicians makes it easy for them to “cross carpet” or “decamp” swiftly.

It is deserving of mention that those words in quotation marks are erroneous expressions that have been used in our climes from time immemorial. Mark you, the activity of forsaking a cause, a party or a nation for another, often because of a change in ideology, is called defection. Hence, to move from one political party to another is to “defect” — not to decamp or cross-carpet. Nonetheless, “decamping” might be contextually appropriate to describe numerous Nigerian politicians of a stealthy disposition, since the word means to exit a place suddenly or secretly — as they often do.

In addition, Nigerian politicians can be fixated on their undertakings, so much so that they even pluralise the mass/collective noun, electorate. Against this backdrop, I’m duty bound to enlighten the general reader that the entire individuals in a country or geographical expression, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in an election are collectively called the “electorate;” not “electorates.” Moving on, due in no small part to some politicians’ love for grandiloquence, they would rather describe the act of putting a project to use as “commissioning.” The foregoing is opposed to the use of “opening,” which is quite apt. By comparison, to commission someone or an institution is to appoint or assign a person or a body to a task or function. Thus, it behoves the concerned politicians to “open,” for instance, a classroom community project; not “commission” same.

Meanwhile, in a bid to worm their way into the hearts of their constituencies, pander to the whims of their political principals or ingratiate themselves with other political party apparatchiks, some government functionaries recklessly expend taxpayers’ money on what the significant majority of Nigerians designate as a “white elephant project.” If the provision of the English lexicon must be adhered to, such a project is supposed to be aptly called a “white elephant.” For avoidance of doubt, a white elephant is a thing that is useless and no longer relevant, although it may have cost a staggering sum. As such, the infusion of “project” in that phrase amounts to overkill. In yet another episode that epitomises superfluity, some politicians often label the activity of disclosing their manifestos and visiting the electorate, with a view to persuading them to vote for a particular individual or political party, as an “electioneering campaign.” For exactitude’s sake, the foregoing ought to be simply branded as “electioneering.” Besides, I can wager that countless individuals often say something like: “No fewer than ten candidates ‘contested for’ the presidency.” Well, it is about time you knew that “contest” is a transitive verb and, as such, it shouldn’t be succeeded by the preposition “for.” By reason of this, you are supposed to say: “No fewer than ten candidates ‘contested’ the presidency.” Be that as it may, “contest” can admit “for” when the former is deployed as a noun. By the same token, it is appropriate to say: “The ‘contest (a noun) for’ the presidency has reached a climax.”

What is more, politicians of great renown are expected to be “standard-bearers.” This is a term that represents leaders in a party or a cause. In striking contrast, though, a thumping majority of Nigerian politicians love to be erroneously regarded as “flag-bearers.” On top of that, our lawmakers ought to be enlightened that the outright dismissal of a government official from office isn’t an “impeachment.” In point of fact, an impeachment is a charge of misconduct preferred against the holder of public office. The inference here is that an impeachment is a precursor to an ouster from office. Given this, it is within the realm of possibility to impeach a president, governor and the like without ousting them from office in the long run.

A noteworthy example of this reality is the incumbent President of the United States, Donald Trump, who, in 2019, was impeached by the US House of Representatives for allegedly pressuring his Ukraine counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to launch an investigation into the supposed misconduct of the former’s political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter. Ultimately, President Trump was acquitted by the Republican-majority Senate. On the sidelines of that, the jamboree that accompanies the completion of a constituency project is called a “launch;” not “launching.” Last but not least, inasmuch as they were purchased with our common wealth, our public officials should be reliably informed that those large cars they drive are called “SUVs,” and not “Jeeps,” as Jeep is specifically a brand name or a trademark.

On the heels of these revelations, I urge our politicians to enjoy the prosperity and remember that their names are recorded for posterity.