Paradigm shift in the Nigeria educational system: A toy entrepreneur’s advocacy for play-based learning

The call for change: restructuring learning methods in Nigeria

One of the challenges in the Nigerian education system is the inadequacy of equipping students with the necessary skills to scale through the complications of the 21st century. The traditional method of learning believes so much in memorisation and standardised testing, which often fail to imbibe critical thinking, problem-solving, and relationship skills important for success today. Professor Anya O. Anya, a renowned scholar of African education, said, “The education system needs to experience development to meet up with 21st-century learners.”

The power of play: A magic of immense learning

A body of research studies the usefulness of play-based learning in helping students’ engagement and academic success. Researchers like Jean Piaget and Jerome Bruner highlight the vital role of play in mental growth, social interaction, and emotional status. Play-based learning offers an interactive and engaged learning experience compared to traditional ways. With game-based activities, students get involved in the learning process, encouraging critical thinking, problem-solving, and relationship skills.

A toy entrepreneur’s experience: Play performing wonders

The entrepreneurs in this article, with their experience of selling educational toys and games, give a unique perspective on the effect of play-based learning. Their observation is that children are attracted to games and puzzles that involve interaction. They demonstrate their zeal and focus, unlike traditional textbooks aligned with findings on the effectiveness of play-based teaching. This real event helps the argument for implementing play-based learning methodologies into the Nigerian educational curriculum.

A framework for change: A national policy for play-based learning

To support the potential of play-based learning, a multiple national policy framework is proposed:

Curriculum integration

Develop age- and culturally important educational games that go together with the Nigerian curriculum. Implement game-based learning skills into the lesson plans that exist in various subjects. Introduce new concepts through games, emphasise existing knowledge, and examine the progress of learning.

Infrastructure and technology

Discuss with technology industries to help fix reliable internet connections and infrastructure to help game-based learning innovations. Push for innovative, affordable, and easily accessed educational games designed for Nigerian usage. Create a digital library that contains educational games that match the curriculum, and both students and teachers can have easy access to it.

Toy entrepreneurs’ training and support to teachers

Toy entrepreneurs could create awareness for teachers and ensure that teachers are well-trained and informed on game-based learning methods. This should involve assessment techniques, guidance on the selection of games, and strategy implementation. Support teachers with training, online communities, and mentoring programs. This will help the teachers to continue to remain updated with the new developments in game-based learning and improve their skills. Encourage the teachers to build relationships with each other and share knowledge. Educators should share their challenges, experiences, and best practices on the implementation of game-based learning. Several platforms can help to share this information: teachers’ online forums, conferences

Public knowledge and support:

Inform parents, educators, and the general public of the new development and the benefits attached to game-based learning. Organise educational campaigns, trainings, and seminars to inform stakeholders about the usefulness of play-based learning on student success and engagement.

Involve media outlets to announce good narratives about game-based learning. Present successful case studies and talk about the new approach used by schools that have implemented play-based learning into their curriculum. Push for the government to invest funds into the program.

Monitoring and evaluation:

Check out and know the effect of game-based learning activities on the students. Monitor their engagement, academic performance, and learning results.

Reform the existing policies with the use of gathered data to improve the selection of games and prioritise the learning experience for students.

The pathway to a brighter future: Play as the fundamental role

Using a national policy framework can help restructure education in Nigeria by emphasising the power of play-based learning. This can generate problem-solving minds, creative thinkers, and minds equipped to flourish in the 21st century. It will also improve student connection and academic achievement. The entrepreneur is committed to providing a toy that can also be useful for educational games, awareness-raising, and the transformed Nigerian education system with the support of teachers. Using play as the fundamental of learning Nigerian education is on the journey of becoming and producing well-engaged and efficient children.

Mrs Omotola Lawson is a Toy Distribution Entrepreneur and Government-certified Instructor in Nigeria.