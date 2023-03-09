Overcoming post-election blues

I learned many lessons from the 2015 elections, but the one that stood out the most was a true story about how an entrepreneur lost a huge business deal over a post that revealed her preferred candidate. Like many of us today, she was very vocal during the presidential campaign.

Not realizing how airing political views could adversely affect her business, she defended her candidate with reckless abandon until she lost a turnkey project. The perks of the contract, which included all-expense paid trips abroad and a total service charge huge enough to relocate her family to the same island, got washed away.

Suddenly, the client stopped picking up her calls as she got barred from the project and the premises. She described the dead silence from the client as deafening, tear-jerking, and extremely painful. Her experience taught me a big lesson about separating politics from business; it’s a secret ballot system for a reason.

Elections come and go, but the effects usually linger on many people. Although it is common to experience various emotions, including nerves, anxiety, and grief after an election, this range of emotions usually occurs when the election results can seriously affect a significant state, country, and the world.

Hence people have strong opinions about the candidates and issues at stake. However, it is imperative not to roughen feathers during the campaign stage because neither polls, popularity, nor enthusiasm can guarantee 100% who wins.

Uncertainty is one of the primary causes of election day nerves. While exit polls and early results may be available, the outcome may not be known for days or weeks. This waiting period can be nerve-wracking as people speculate about possible development and what they could mean for the future.

Another factor contributing to election day nerves is the divisive nature of many elections. Political campaigns often involve heated rhetoric and personal attacks, creating tension and conflict that carries over into the election. People may worry about the possibility of violence or unrest, particularly if the election results are contested or disputed.

Thirdly, the stakes of the election also contribute to people’s nerves. Depending on the outcome, there may be significant changes in policy or leadership that could impact people’s lives in diverse ways. For example, a change in administration could result in changes to healthcare, taxes, or foreign policy, among other areas.

Aside from the already mentioned causes of election day nerves, Africans have a peculiar nerve linked to their safety before, during, and after elections. The ability or inability to exercise their constitutional right to vote without fear of attack, disenfranchisement, or rigging is of significant concern to us all.

Regardless of who wins, some people would always feel aggrieved by the possibility of a stolen mandate, hence why politics is often called a game. Therefore, we should always endeavor to avoid becoming a sore loser at all costs.

Feeling nervous or apprehensive during every election phase is normal, especially if there is so much uncertainty or contentiousness. However, it is essential to remain calm, stay grounded and remember that a genuinely democratic process ensures every vote counts and every voice is heard. However, where there is an aberration, there are peaceful and legal means of challenging such status quo, and the aggrieved should pursue these.

By staying informed and engaged and working together to find common ground, we can all help ensure a peaceful and productive transition of power, no matter the election outcome. So, I highly recommend the following tips to help you personally cope with post-election blues:

• Practice self-care: Take care of yourself by eating well, getting enough sleep, and engaging in enjoyable activities. Self-care can help you feel more relaxed and centered.

• Limit exposure to news: While staying informed is essential, too much exposure to information, and social media can increase anxiety. Set limits on your news consumption and take breaks from social media when you’re feeling particularly nervous.

• Focus on what you can control: Many things outside your control may cause you to feel nervous. Instead of focusing on those things, try focusing on what you can control, such as your actions and reactions.

• Connect with others: Share your worries and concerns with someone you trust. Talking with others who share your fears can help you feel less alone and more supported.

• Stay engaged: Consider getting involved in local politics or community organizations. Being actively engaged in the political process can help you feel more empowered and connected to others who share your values.

• Seek professional help: If you’re feeling particularly overwhelmed or anxious, consider seeking professional help from a therapist or counselor.

• Practice mindfulness: Mindfulness is being present and fully engaged in the current moment. Practicing mindfulness can help reduce anxiety and improve your ability to handle stress. So, focus on your senses and the present moment rather than worrying about the future.

Feeling nervous after an election is normal, especially if the outcome is unexpected or contentious. Practicing these tips can help reduce your anxiety and improve your ability to handle stress.