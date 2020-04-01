Overcoming Fear, Anxiety as COVID-19 Lingers

In line with the United Nations concept of the year 2020, we welcomed the new year with huge excitement as a decade of action from every part of the world. Never did we imagine that the first year of the decade of action will be branded in history as the year a novel coronavirus will halt the world.

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 is associated with the coronavirus disease. From the resources made available on the World Health Organisation website, the disease causes respiratory illness with symptoms such as cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing. Most people infected with the virus experience mild to moderate respiratory illness.

Human to human transmission of the virus is primarily through inhalation of respiratory droplets released into the air when infected people cough or sneeze. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.

The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is by regular washing of hands with soap under running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer in the absence of soap and water, observing respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow), and by the practice of social distancing.

The World Health Organization has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. Presently there is a record of about 465,915 people being infected globally and 21,031 deaths from the disease, and with the plummeting of the financial markets, instability of the economies, it is not strange if people become overly panicky.

According to the Director General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control and Prevention, “our biggest source of risk are travellers returning from high-risk countries and are expected to self-isolate for 14 days. Collective action is critical to control spread”. With the case summary as at 24th March recording, Forty-two (42) confirmed cases, two (2) cases have been discharged and one (1) death recorded, it is easy to succumb to fear in the face of uncertainty and instability.

This happening is sending signals of fear, anxiety to people all over the world, and with the impact of anxiety, and fear on people’s mental wellbeing, their emotions and health will be at stake.

While fear is a natural human emotion when facing a threat, it could be overwhelming and excessive morphing into generalized anxiety and interfering with normal functioning if not managed properly.

Here are some useful tips that will help individuals all over the world get through the right side of calm as we collectively fight the novel coronavirus.

Maintaining Calm

The saying of “keep calm and carry on” is useful in these challenging times and this mantra should apply to everyone worldwide, in looking beyond fear.

Do not enthusiastically check the news, but still stay informed

There’s a lot of misinformation going around that only feeds into fear your fear. In as much as we need to stay informed with happenings around the world, it’s vital to be selective about what you read and watch.

To achieve this tip, the following these steps will help you;

Limit how often you check for updates and put a stop on monitoring news and social media feeds. This will help stop things that would fuel anxiety.

Stick to trustworthy sources such as the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the Federal Ministry of Health

Once you begin to feel overwhelmed, step away from media. If your anxiety is going off and coming back, limit the time you spend on media to 30 minutes during evenings

Be careful what you share by verifying information before passing it on.

Focus on the things you can control

As a human, we are limited to some certain things, such as our inability to control some things such as controlling how long the pandemic will last. However, when you feel you are getting caught up in fear of what might happen, try to shift your focus to things you can control such as taking steps to reduce your risk by doing the following:

Washing of hands frequently with soap under running water or constant use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your face (particularly your eyes, nose, and mouth

Practice social distancing by staying at home

Follow all recommendations from health authorities.

Plan for what you can, by being proactive as this can help relieve at least some of the anxiety.

Write down specific worries you have about how the coronavirus may disrupt your life and make a list of all the possible solutions.

Focus on concrete things you can solve or change, rather than circumstances beyond your control.

Lastly, evaluate your options, draw up a plan of action, put it aside and avoid the urge to go back to it

Stay connected – even when physically isolated

Isolation comes with its loneliness which can exacerbate anxiety, depression, and even bring a negative impact on physical health. While practising social distancing, it is important to stay connected, reach out for support when in need of it.

Stay in touch with friends and family and place a phone call when feeling depressed or anxious

Use video chatting if you can because face contact helps reduce the risk of depression and ease stress and anxiety.

Use social media to feel connected with a larger community but ensure you mute keywords or people who are exacerbating your anxiety.

Take care of your body and spirit

Every tried and proven stress management strategy such as eating healthy meals, meditating, and getting enough sleep will be helpful at this point. You can take care of your body and spirit through the following:

Be kind to yourself and remember you are not alone in your struggles

Maintain a routine, it can help you maintain a sense of normalcy

Make time for activities you enjoy, this will take your mind off worries

Take time to enjoy nature

Find ways to exercise, staying active helps release anxiety, relieve stress, and manage your mood.

Avoid self-medicating and ensure you’re not using alcohol or other substances to deal with anxiety.

Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and yoga.

Help others, it will make you feel better and support your mental health and wellbeing.

With a quote circulating in Italy, “we’re standing far apart now so we can embrace each other later.”, it reminds us we are powerful together to overcome the fears and anxiety.

Follow guidelines for preventing the spread of #COVID-19

Reach out to others in need. If you know people around you who are isolated, particularly the elderly, disabled, or low-income families you can offer support.

Be a calming influence & be kind to others. When you model positive energy, uplift people in these trying times and share acts of kindness you feel better about your situation too.

Remember kindness can spread even faster than this virus.

Are there points this article didn’t cover? If yes, share other ways one can overcome fear at this trying period in the comment section.