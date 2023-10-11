On the move: Examining the success story of Lagos State transportation system

While many states in today’s Nigeria are still grappling with transportation challenges, Lagos state has emerged as an excellent example of how innovative policies and strategic investments can lead to a world-class transport system.

As an embodiment of urban dynamism, cultural diversity, and economic vitality, the enduring municipal spread in Lagos state demanded a comprehensive public transportation system, and the government responded with visionary projects like the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

At the heat of the recent fuel hike when commuters groaned over arbitrary transportation cost, Lagos BRT buses provided succour to the masses, offering as low as two hundred and fifty naira (N250), conveying passengers from one bus stop to another where normal transportation cost has gone above a thousand naira.

This high-capacity bus network has not only eased traffic congestion but also offered residents an affordable and efficient mode of transportation. The addition of waterway transport with services like the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) has further expanded transportation options, alleviating the pressure on road networks.

The recently launched Lagos Light Rail project otherwise known as the Blue Line is another solution to the transportation challenges faced by Nigeria’s most populous city. The project is aimed at providing efficient, affordable, and sustainable transportation options for Lagos residents. The light rail project is a colour-coded in different phases, comprising the Blue Line (Marina to Okokomaiko); Red Line (Agbado to Marina); Purple Line (Redeemed to Ojo); Yellow Line (Otta to Iddo); Brown Line (Mile 12 to Marina); Orange Line (Redeemed to Marina) and Green Line (Marina to Lekki).

Though started by previous administrations in the state, on assumption of office in 2019, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured Lagosians of his administration’s commitment to deliver on the rail project.

No wonder there was jubilation among residents when the then President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the first phase of the rail project in January 2023.

The first phase spans Marina to Mile 2, while the second phase covers Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. When completed, it will take about 35 minutes to complete an end-to-end trip on the blue line, with a total of 13 stops/stations.

The first phase spans 13 kilometres with five stops/stations namely Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, and Mile 2; while phase two of the Blue Line will double that distance to 27 kilometres, extending the tracks to Okokomaiko.

On completion, the entire 27km will convey roughly 500,000 passengers daily, with the initial phase taking an estimated number of 250,000 passengers daily. Each train is made up of four coaches, which will comfortably accommodate about 180 passengers.

The backbone of any efficient transportation system is a well-connected network of roads and bridges. Lagos State recognized this early and also embarked on an ambitious journey to modernize its infrastructure.

The state made huge investment in a sprawling road network that spans the entire state, linking neighborhoods, business districts, and suburbs, and helping commuters reach their destinations with ease. Iconic bridges like the Third Mainland Bridge and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

Also, the state has invested in new road projects to connect previously underserved areas. For example, the construction of the Lekki-Epe Expressway has not only improved connectivity but has also spurred economic development in the Lekki Peninsula.

There has always been steady maintenance of the Third Mainland Bridge, one of Lagos’s most iconic structures, to ensure its continued functionality and safety. This vital bridge connects the mainland to Lagos Island and plays a crucial role in daily commuter traffic.

As a cosmopolitan prodigy that captures the essence of the nation’s rich collection of people, cultures, and opportunities, Lagos understands that technology is the linchpin of modern transportation. The introduction of smart traffic management systems, real-time updates for commuters, and contactless payment options has elevated the commuting experience. With mobile apps providing vital information and contactless card payments simplifying fares, navigating Lagos’s bustling streets has never been more convenient.

Besides enormous investment in major road network, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure ­­has made the city more walkable and bike-friendly, promoting healthier and more sustainable modes of transportation.

Lagos has undergone a metamorphosis of epic proportions. With a population that has surged past 20 million and counting, Lagos is not just Nigeria’s largest city, it is a megacity of global significance. In spite of its peculiarity, life is more meaningful to residents as a well-functioning transport system is the lifeblood of a thriving economy and a boom to the daily lives of citizens.

It is no wonder that people are trooping to Lagos every second of the day. The city is reaping the benefits as thriving sea ports and efficient road networks, have attracted businesses and investors, and created jobs opportunities and drove economic prosperity. Tourism, too, has flourished with easier access to the city’s vibrant culture and rich history..

While it is common knowledge that congestion is still a major problem as Lagos remains a bustling metropolis, however the government has rolled out initiatives to reduce traffic congestions. A common sight among commuters of Lagos roads is the ever-busy Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel directing traffic on Lagos streets .

LASTMA personnel are strategically stationed at major intersections and traffic-prone areas to manage traffic flow during peak hours. Their presence has significantly reduced gridlock and improved the overall commuting experience.

LASTMA also conducts road safety campaigns and educates drivers and pedestrians on safe road usage. This has contributed to a reduction in road accidents and fatalities.

The introduction of electronic ticketing systems has streamlined the process of issuing fines for traffic violations. This not only discourages reckless driving but also generates revenue for the state. The Agency is also leveraging on technology, including CCTV cameras and traffic management software, to monitor road conditions in real-time. This allows for proactive responses to traffic issues and faster response and mobilisation to accident scenes.

Lagos State has invested heavily on transportation system innovations: from improving road networks to regulating traffic flow and promoting car pooling. These measures are aimed at creating a more stress-free commuting experience and enhance overall quality of life.

Ensuring sustainability in the finance of road transformation and innovation has also been a major focus of the government. The State has explored various funding models, including public-private partnerships and tolls, to guarantee that the transportation system remains financially viable and sustainable in the long run.

Lagos State’s success in transforming its transportation system serves as a blueprint for other states seeking to tackle their own transportation challenges. Visionary leadership, citizen engagement, and long-term planning are the bases of Lagos’ achievements.

In a nation where transportation can be a daily struggle, Lagos State’s journey stands as an inspiring success story and a demonstration to what can be achieved when a government is dedicated to improving the lives of its citizens through efficient and sustainable transportation. As Lagos continues to evolve, it offers hope and valuable lessons to all of Nigeria.