Now we know our ‘friends’!

For decades, discerning Nigerians had always known that several of their so called representatives there in the corridors of power were betrayers of whatever promises they made to them during the electioneering campaigns. They were, and sadly still remain their betrayers. History is replete with those, who by the lure of the lucre could sell not only their friends but even brothers and sisters, if only to satisfy their epicurean tastes.

For instance, the biblical Judas Iscariot, one of the 12 disciples, did it to Jesus, the acclaimed spiritual saviour of mankind, by betraying him to the soldiers for 30 pieces of silver. That was in Gethsemane. Brutus also did it to Julius Caesar, by one of history’s most notorious betrayals and brutal assassinations ever. That was on March 15, in the year 44 BC. Now, you know why it was referred to as the ‘Ides of March’!

But here we are in May, 2020 and it is becoming patently obvious, the brutal betrayers of the good people of Nigeria are none else but some of those entrusted to protect the lives and property. Thank God, that the coronavirus pandemic has provided the ample opportunity for the enemies of the people, pretending to be friends to show their true colours.

Or, how else can we explain the painful fact that the airports were kept open even weeks after the index case of an Italian was identified? All because they wanted their sons and daughters, who were still outside our shores then to make it back home. That done, immediately some top-notch politicians saw the inflow of mouth-watering sums of money from international donors and some of our kind-hearted billionaires, some offices started going up in flames! The Accountant Generals’ office, that of INEC office all in Abuja were not left out before the CBN branch in Jos!

“These are mere coincidences, my friend. No one can prove that the donations have any link whatsoever to the string of arson we have so far read about,’’ Bamgbose said and he added a statement that got me thinking.

‘’Mr. Baje, you worry yourself too much about Nigeria’s problems. Let me tell you, nothing substantial will come out of it, even if there are so-called ‘thorough investigations’ conducted, using our common wealth to pay the investigators. At best, they will come up with a White Paper, followed by a Blue Paper that soon turns Black and eventually gathers dust in some government’s cupboards. If I’m wrong, list those who have been brought to book, or speedy justice on account of the burning of government-owned offices, from the NET office in Lagos, across to Enugu and up to Kaduna, over the decades.’’

“There is no art to find the mind’s construction on the face’’ -William Shakespeare

That got me really reflecting about Nigeria’s recurring incidents of evil. But one has to decide to stand on the side of Truth, and speak it, as only that will set Nigeria free, for the sake of posterity. How would we be judged by history? That underscores my line of thought. But sadly, some people do not care a hoot if some precious and irreplaceable lives are lost; so far their nests are feathered even with some filthy dollars!

That brings to mind the serious allegation by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), that Bill Gates offered the House of Representatives a whopping sum of $10 million (dollars) bribe for the speedy passage of the compulsory vaccine bill. According to Samson Atekojo, writing for the Daily Post of May 4, 2020, the spokesperson of the opposition parties, Barrister Ikenga Ugochinyere, urged the lawmakers in the Green Chamber to rise up against what he terms “impunity”.

With regards to the credible intelligence intercepted by the CUPP, the odious aim of the offer of the huge sum by Gates, is to ‘’forcefully and without adherence to the rules of lawmaking pass the Control of Infectious Disease Bill 2020, otherwise known as Compulsory Vaccination Bill.’’

Giving details, he said that ‘’The alleged deal on the passage of the bill was struck during a trip to Austria a few months back, while the financial support for the promotion of the Bill was allegedly received last week.’’ The push is to have a hurried attempt to pass the Bill by any means necessary. But Nigerians are not going to swallow it hook, line and sinker.

According to BusinessDay also of May 4, 2020, former Senator Dino Melaye, who represented Kogi West said that the Bill runs against the grains of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians. It is against his freedom to human dignity as enshrined in Article 4,6,7,10,11,12 and 14 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Ratification and Enforcement, Act Cap A9 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. It is also at variance with Articles 2(3), 7,8,9,12, 17, 21 and 22 of The International Covenant On Civil, Political Rights, 1976. That is in addition to Articles, 3,5, 8,9, 10,12,13,17 and 20 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948. It should therefore, be done away with. Good enough that he has dragged the National Assembly before a Federal High Court in Abuja over the Bill.

Similarly, a member of the House of Representatives, Rima Kwewum, representing Takum/Donga/Ussa/Yangtu of Taraba State, said that the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila cannot force the Vaccine Bill down the throats of Nigerians.

According to the NewsGuru report of May 4, 2020, “The absolute powers being proposed by the Bill for the Director-General of NCDC are unthinkable. The man can disperse any gathering and even just based on mere suspicion quarantine anybody’’.

With all these in view, one cannot but wonder if some of our leaders have not forgotten that they are elected representatives of the people. And that we run or are supposed to be engaged in a democratic dispensation. Why such an anti-people, demonic and despotic Bill, one cannot but ask, for God’s sake?

As we wait and watch the unfolding drama, one notes that other enemies of the people, who are betrayers include those who do not believe that COVID-19 exists, and those who have turned it into a cash cow to line their pockets. There are also those who disregard government’s directives on personal hygiene and safety. And of course, those who have politicised the palliatives; those who refused to reach out to the poor and needy but claim to have expended billions of Naira, doing same.

Note that as former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara recently highlighted no Nigerian leader who betrays the country ever ends well or would go unpunished.

Ayo Oyoze Baje

.Oyoze Baje is the national president, Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria (GPAAN), and author of ‘Drumbeats of Democracy’.