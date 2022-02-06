Nigeria’s search for next president and the allegory of the bramble

The Nigerian political firmament is currently shaking with the talks and activities towards the general election in 2023. Nigeria is seeking a new president to succeed the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.

The 2023 election is very strategic for some reasons. It is not just any election; it is a poll that will usher in a new president and begin a new term of four years. It would mark an unbroken 24 years of the nation’s gamble at democracy.

Different geopolitical zones of the country are indicating interest to have one of their own occupy the exalted position, even though a greater number of people are calling for power shift to the south, specifically, South East, in the interest of equity.

A number of politicians have already thrown their hats into the ring to solicit the ticket of their party at the appropriate time.

But observers have warned that Nigerians must not surrender their sovereignty to a clique whose quest for power is not for the love of the country.

Over the years, the nation’s electoral system has continued to throw up leaders who were not prepared for leadership but had power thrust at them, a reason the country has not fared much good in the last two decades of its return to civil rule.

Observers of the governance pattern of Nigeria have also urged the voting masses to take their future in their own hands by voting for credible individuals.

Aspirants are currently applying sentiments to score cheap political goals, but the ‘parable of the trees’ as featured in the Book of Judges should guide the choice of Buhari’s successor.

Rather than choose leaders on the basis of competence character and integrity, the consideration has always been about how rich is the individual; how influential the persons are; their connections, among other less important issues.

In the wake of the talks about 2023, people have mentioned such names as Akinwunmi Adesina, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Oby Ezekwesili, Kingsley Moghalu, Sam Ohuabunwa, among others across the country, who they believe possess the charisma and the competencies suitable for the post, but these suggestions are flatly rejected.

The oligarchs have always foisted on Nigeria their own choice which has not done the country much good. It is not likely that the dangerous trend will change this time around.

As Nigeria goes for the poll in 2023, it is important that they elect a leader that would lift the country from the current state of morass.

There have been calls from various angles that the electorate must be very decisive with their votes, by electing credible people into positions of power for a better tomorrow.

Any alliance to rig into power incompetent individuals on the basis of ethnic consideration or any of such would land the country into another round of missed opportunities.

The electorate must “shine their eyes” as there are many self-centred aspirants that are desperately aiming at ascending to power and position via dominance.

In ‘the parable of the trees’, the men of Israel had gone to meet Gideon, asking him to “rule over us, both you and your son, also your son’s son, for you have delivered us from the hand of Midian.”

But Gideon said to them, “I will not rule over you, nor shall my son rule over you; the Lord shall rule over you.”

But Abimelech, illegitimate son, born by a Shechemite concubine, desperately wanted power and to rule by all means. He wanted to carry out an ethnic cleansing to assuage his frustration.

He employed all manner of sentiments, telling the people of Shechem “I am your flesh and bone” (connection of family ties). His mother’s family provided both political and financial support that resulted in an ambush of Gideon’s sons at Ophrah wherein all seventy were murdered “on one stone”, except for the youngest, Jotham, who hid and escaped the slaughter.

The ascendant attitude of Abimelech reveals a ruthlessness toward his brothers that brings into question the “flesh and bone” argument he used to woo the Shechemites.

It was the flesh of his flesh and bone of his bone that he slaughtered on the rock at Ophrah.

Shocked at the horrendous murder, Jotham who escaped the slaughter gave a creative and courageous response in his ‘parable of the trees’.

He stood on Mount Garizim, which faced Shechem from the South East, his voice called Abimelech and the Shechemites to account before God, for their treachery.

In his analysis of the Parable, Stan Patterson, Chair of the Department of Christian Ministry and Director of the Christian Leadership Centre at Andrews University, in Berrien Springs, Michigan, recalled how the trees went forth to anoint a king over them, and they said to the olive tree, “Reign over us!”

But the olive tree said to them, “Shall I leave my fatness with which God and men are honoured, and go to wave over the trees?”

Then the trees said to the fig tree, “You come, reign over us!”

But the fig tree said to them, “Shall I leave my sweetness and my good fruit, and go to wave over the trees?”

Then the trees said to the vine, “You come, reign over us!”

But the vine said to them, “Shall I leave my new wine, which cheers God and men, and go to wave over the trees?”

Finally, all the trees said to the bramble, “You come, reign over us!”

The bramble said to the trees, “If in truth you are anointing me as king over you, come and take refuge in my shade; but if not, may fire come out from the bramble and consume the cedars of Lebanon.” (Judges 9:8-15).

According to Patterson, “The tree is a common metaphor for Israel and is here used in a most creative manner. The trees that go seeking a king are not identified as a species until the end of the parable where they become the victims of the ‘bramble’s’ treachery.

Knowing the species of the trees desiring a king is necessary for a clear understanding of Jotham’s intended message. The first tree approached is the olive tree, the second is the fig, the third is a non-tree, the grapevine, and finally the bramble. All are significantly smaller than the cedar of Lebanon and thus incapable of fulfilling the request to ‘reign over’ or ‘wave over’ the cedar by virtue of their relative size.”

He also noted that “The olive and fig both refuse the request for advancement on the basis of a clear recognition of their calling and personal satisfaction coming from the product their service provides.

The move away from the realm of trees addresses Abimelech’s lack of formal son-status, which disqualifies him from serving as the primary leader to replace Gideon. The vine, though not a tree, reveals wisdom common to both of the previous candidates.

All three knew what they were created for and were not successfully tempted to covet a role that was not theirs in order to gain power and the glory of position.”

The bramble was a different sort of candidate. The bramble was lying in wait for an opportunity to dominate and rule. The bramble certainly has a legitimate purpose in the ecology of God’s creation, but that purpose is not attended by the prestige or public honour that is granted to the olive, the fig, the vine, or the Cedar of Lebanon.

The bramble readily accepted the offer of kingship and just as readily followed with a threat of coercive dominance.

Abimelech ruled Israel for three years (Judges 9:22) but is appropriately not remembered as Israel’s first king. He was betrayed and died at the hands of his own “flesh and bones” relatives—the Shechemites.

Jotham, who escaped into exile, does not reappear thereafter in the biblical record, but his brief appearance and the parable of the trees provides a powerful testimony and insight into the danger posed by the self-centred leader who aims at ascending to power and position via dominance.

The Presidential race has begun and many aspirants, like Abimelech, are employing all manner of sentiments to sell their aspirations to people.

There are credible men and women in Nigeria who are not motivated by the promise of the position of power. Some of them who would have led the country well are not being allowed to come near power by career politicians and those who claim to own Nigeria.