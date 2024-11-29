Nigeria’s pharma boom: Positioning in a new era of growth

Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry is at the cusp of a major transformation, fuelled by rising healthcare demand, innovative local players, and emergent government policies aimed at reducing the country’s dependence on imports. Corporate players are jockeying to take advantage of this changing paradigm. Among them is Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical giant making significant strides in affordability, innovation, and accessibility.

With a legacy spanning over 40 years, Emzor has weathered the market volatility that has seen the exit of multinational pharmaceutical firms over the past few years. The company has recently resolved a disagreement with one of its bankers that had become public and threatened to undermine Emzor’s stellar reputation, assiduously built over the last 5 decades. This swift resolution of the matter has ensured Emzor’s position as a resilient and resourceful player in the Nigerian pharmaceutical landscape, whose prospects are brighter than ever.

Nigeria, with its population of over 220 million, represents a massive, mostly untapped market for pharmaceuticals. Relatively rising incomes, increased urbanisation, and a burgeoning population have driven demand for medicines, with projections showing the market could potentially reach $4 billion over the next decade, according to analysis from the Lagos Business School at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 percent, Statista, and Pharma West Africa estimates.

However, challenges abound. Nigeria imports 70 percent of its drugs, exposing the country to exchange rate volatility, supply chain disruptions, and high costs. This dependence has spurred government initiatives to encourage local production, including tax breaks for manufacturers and policies that prioritise domestic procurement of essential medicines. Furthermore, important gaps remain in public healthcare provision. SBM Intelligence graded every Nigerian state an ‘F’ in its 2024 Health Preparedness Index, which measures the country’s readiness to face public health challenges.

Nigerians receive healthcare and medicine through 9,000 hospitals and clinics, 4,500 pharmacies, and an estimated 100,000 Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMVs), with the country’s healthcare infrastructure expanding as more players enter the market. This shift creates opportunities for local pharmaceutical firms to step up and deliver quality products to meet demand.

Founded in 1977, Emzor has grown from a retail chemist operation to a full-fledged, multi-billion-naira manufacturer of generic and branded medicines. By leveraging collaborations with global players, investing in cutting-edge in-country manufacturing facilities, and developing an extensive sales and distribution network, the company has positioned itself as a leader in local drug production with an expansive portfolio of 200+ products, a wide distributor footprint, and its products found in up to 25 countries. For three generations of Nigerians, Emzor’s brand of paracetamol is the definitive analgesic of choice.

The company recently found itself in a disagreement with a financial institution over credit obligations linked to letters of credit under the Import Finance Facility and CBN undelivered forwards. In July 2024, Nova Merchant Bank Limited took the inordinate step of filing a winding-up petition before the Federal High Court in Lagos seeking to recover ₦6.2 billion from Emzor. According to the bank, Emzor was unwilling and unable to meet their obligations. The company insisted in court that the bank’s performance in bidding at the CBN FX auctions fell far short of their financial peers, and this, accompanied by a 375% drop in the value of the naira, led to a swelling of its obligations, a situation largely avoided due to the deft approach taken by the firm’s other bankers. Emzor has fully discharged its obligations under the settlement and completely paid down the amount stated in the agreement.

In September 2024, both parties came to a settlement agreement that was filed with the Federal High Court in Lagos to be adopted as the court’s final judgement, effectively bringing the legal proceedings to a close. The incident, though disruptive, did not trigger a negative watch and had no impact on the company’s asset base, valued at ₦42.6 billion and an additional $13 million from recent projects. Emzor continues actively servicing its loans and a corporate bond.

The company’s financials have demonstrated strong growth. Total assets have more than doubled from ₦37.4 billion in 2019 to ₦74.8 billion in Q3 2024. Total revenue has also been robust, with a CAGR of 16 percent, from ₦13 billion in 2015 to ₦40.7 billion in 2023, outperforming its peers. For 2024, revenue is projected to end strongly, driven by increased product pricing, higher sales volumes, and new product introductions throughout the year.

While total liabilities (₦65 billion as of Q3 2024) and debt (₦35.8 billion as of Q3 2024) have also grown, that is largely due to an aggressive backward integration investment strategy that includes the construction of its fourth and newest manufacturing plant in Sagamu, Ogun State, that will increase production capacity significantly. This move is expected to reduce costs further and enhance the company’s ability to meet growing demand.

Emzor is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the opportunities in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical market. The federal government’s push for self-sufficiency in drug production, including incentives for local manufacturing, aligns perfectly with the company’s growth trajectory. The growing adoption of health insurance schemes in Nigeria is increasing access to medicines, boosting sales volumes for companies like Emzor.

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) further amplifies Emzor’s potential. By tapping into a broader regional market, the company could scale its operations and diversify its revenue streams. The Sagamu facility will produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for antimalarial products. Emzor produces antimalarial finished pharmaceutical products (FPPs) and is targeting API production as part of its growth strategy, given the big market opportunity on the continent for this.

Challenges remain. Counterfeit drugs persist as a significant issue, undermining trust and compromising patient outcomes. Emzor has countered this challenge by deploying advanced tracking technologies and public awareness campaigns. Additionally, inflationary pressures and foreign exchange fluctuations could affect production costs, but the company’s local sourcing strategy mitigates these risks.

As Nigeria’s pharmaceutical landscape evolves, companies like Emzor are leading the charge toward a more self-reliant and innovative industry. By overcoming a material legal dispute and doubling down on local manufacturing and strategic partnerships, Emzor has demonstrated resilience and ambition. Beyond profits, Emzor’s success underscores a broader narrative: the ability of Nigerian companies to innovate, scale, and transform sectors once dominated by imports. If nurtured, this growth could serve as a model for other industries, advancing Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda.

Effiong is a lawyer, analyst and researcher based in Lagos

