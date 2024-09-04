Nigeria’s leadership in climate action through pioneering methane regulations (Part 2)

As we look ahead, the journey to effectively reduce methane emissions across Africa is filled with both challenges and opportunities. The approval and implementation of Nigeria’s methane regulations represent a significant milestone in the continent’s fight against climate change, but they are just the beginning. To build on this foundation, there is a need for broader efforts that go beyond the oil and gas sector, encompassing other industries such as waste management, agriculture, and potentially even coal.

The oil and gas industry has long been recognized as a significant contributor to methane emissions, primarily through leaks during extraction, transportation, and processing. But this is just one piece of a much larger puzzle. Other sectors, particularly waste management and agriculture are also major sources of methane. For example, landfills are a significant source of methane due to the decomposition of organic waste. In agriculture, livestock farming and rice paddies are notable contributors to methane emissions. Addressing methane emissions across these sectors is essential for achieving broader climate goals.

The oil and gas sector’s impact on methane emissions is profound due to the nature of its operations. Methane leaks occur at various stages, from extraction to transportation and processing. These emissions are not only harmful to the environment but also represent a lost economic opportunity, as methane is a valuable energy resource. Addressing methane emissions in this sector involves implementing advanced technologies for LDAR, improving operational practices, and adopting stricter regulatory frameworks. The success of Nigeria’s methane regulations sets a precedent for other countries, demonstrating that effective regulation can lead to significant emissions reductions.

Landfills are a major source of methane emissions due to the decomposition of organic waste. In many parts of Africa, waste management practices are inadequate, leading to uncontrolled methane release. This sector also presents significant opportunities for emissions reduction. Techniques such as anaerobic digestion, which converts organic waste into biogas, and landfill gas capture, which collects methane for energy production, can mitigate emissions while providing renewable energy. Expanding these practices requires investment in infrastructure, technology, and training.

Agriculture is a major source of methane emissions, with livestock farming and rice paddies being significant contributors. Livestock digestion produces methane, which is released into the atmosphere, while rice paddies emit methane due to anaerobic decomposition in flooded fields. Addressing these emissions involves a multifaceted approach, including altering livestock diets to reduce methane production, improving manure management practices, and optimizing rice cultivation methods. Innovations such as methane-reducing feed additives and precision agriculture can play an important role in reducing emissions from this sector.

One of the key areas of focus in the coming years will be expanding the conversation around methane emissions across these various sectors. Each sector presents unique challenges and opportunities for emissions reduction. For example, the waste management sector has the potential to significantly reduce methane emissions through improved practices and technologies. Techniques such as anaerobic digestion and landfill gas capture can be employed to harness methane for energy production, thereby reducing its release into the atmosphere. Similarly, the agricultural sector, which is a major source of methane emissions globally, offers opportunities for innovation in methane management. Strategies such as altering livestock diets, improving manure management, and optimizing rice cultivation practices can substantially reduce methane emissions from this sector.

Engaging stakeholders from these sectors in dialogue and action plans will be crucial for driving progress. The introduction of methane regulations across various sectors would require a concerted effort from multiple stakeholders, including governments, industry players, and civil society organizations (CSOs). Governments must create regulatory frameworks that encourage or mandate methane reduction, while industry players need to adopt and implement the necessary technologies and practices. CSOs, on the other hand, can play a vital role in raising awareness, advocating for stronger policies, and monitoring compliance. The collective effort of these stakeholders is necessary to create a comprehensive and effective approach to methane reduction across different sectors.

Governments play a crucial role in setting the regulatory frameworks that govern methane emissions. They must develop and enforce regulations that address emissions from all significant sources, including oil and gas, waste management, agriculture, and coal. Also, governments can incentivize the adoption of methane-reducing technologies through subsidies, grants, and other financial mechanisms. Collaboration with international bodies and adherence to global climate agreements will further strengthen these efforts.

Industry players are responsible for implementing the technologies and practices required to reduce methane emissions. In the oil and gas sector, this involves investing in advanced technologies and adopting best practices for leak prevention and repair. In waste management, it means investing in infrastructure for methane capture and processing. In agriculture, it includes adopting innovative practices and technologies that reduce methane emissions. Industry players must also engage in transparency and reporting, providing data on their emissions and reduction efforts.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu, Ph.D.

[email protected]