Nigeria’s leadership in Climate Action through pioneering methane regulations (Part 1)

Nigeria has taken a monumental step in establishing itself as a leader in climate action by becoming the first African nation to develop methane regulations specifically for the oil and gas sector. This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant milestone in the continent’s efforts to combat climate change. The regulations, approved in 2022, were the result of a collaborative effort involving Clean Air Task Force (CATF), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and various other government stakeholders. These methane regulations set a precedent for the rest of Africa, showcasing Nigeria’s commitment to environmental stewardship and serving as a blueprint for other countries on the continent to follow.

Methane, the primary component of natural gas, is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming. Its global warming potential is over 25 times greater than that of carbon dioxide over a 100-year period. As a major producer of oil and gas, Nigeria is one of the largest sources of methane emissions in Africa. Thus, the introduction of these regulations represents a critical effort to curb emissions, which not only contribute to climate change but also have severe health impacts, particularly in communities located near oil and gas facilities.

The success of these regulations is largely due to the funding and support provided by the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC). The collaboration between CATF and the Nigerian government has ensured that these regulations are not just theoretical but are actively being implemented to reduce methane emissions. But the journey from regulation to implementation is not without challenges. CATF has been proactive in addressing these obstacles through several key initiatives. The first step toward ensuring compliance with the new methane regulations has been raising awareness among stakeholders within the oil and gas sector. This includes understanding the potential benefits of reducing these emissions for both the environment and the economy.

Training has been another central component of CATF’s strategy. CATF has equipped stakeholders with the knowledge and tools necessary to comply with the new regulations. One such tool is CATF’s Country Methane Abatement Tool (CoMAT), a critical resource designed to help countries identify, quantify, and reduce methane emissions effectively. Through training on how to use CoMAT, CATF has laid the groundwork for meaningful change within the industry. The training programs have been tailored to the specific needs of the Nigerian oil and gas sector, ensuring that they are relevant and effective. In addition to training, CATF has facilitated demonstrations of leak detection and repair (LDAR) techniques. LDAR is an essential aspect of methane management, involving the identification and repair of leaks in equipment and infrastructure that can lead to significant methane emissions. These demonstrations not only teach stakeholders how to implement LDAR but also emphasize the importance of regular maintenance and monitoring in reducing emissions. The adoption of LDAR practices is an important step in minimizing methane emissions, as even small leaks can have a significant impact over time.

To further support stakeholders, CATF has developed a comprehensive guidance document outlining the approach to fugitive methane baseline development and the implementation of an LDAR program. This document serves as a roadmap, providing stakeholders with a clear understanding of the steps required to comply with the regulations. This guidance will help to ensure that the methane regulations lead to real-world results rather than remaining merely theoretical. The document also provides practical advice on how to overcome common challenges and obstacles that may arise during the implementation of the regulations.

Another critical aspect of CATF’s work has been developing a methodology and framework for data reporting on methane management. Accurate and consistent data reporting is essential for monitoring progress and ensuring accountability. By establishing a clear framework for data reporting, CATF is helping to create a culture of transparency and responsibility within the oil and gas sector. This transparency is vital for building trust among stakeholders, including the government, industry, and the public.

Through taking the lead in methane regulation, Nigeria is not only addressing a critical environmental issue but also setting an example for other African nations. The success of these regulations has the potential to inspire similar initiatives across the continent, leading to a collective effort to reduce methane emissions and mitigate climate change. As Africa’s Policy Manager at CATF, I am honored to have played a vital role in these efforts. The successful adoption of Africa’s first methane regulations in the oil and gas sector is a testament to the power of collaboration, expertise, and dedication. And this achievement is only the beginning. Much work remains to be done to address methane emissions across Africa, and I am committed to continuing this important work. The experience and lessons learned from Nigeria’s methane regulations will be invaluable as we work to expand these efforts across the continent and make meaningful progress in the fight against climate change.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu, Ph.D.

