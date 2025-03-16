As Nigerians, we are no strangers to hunger. But our hunger goes beyond the physical need for food. It’s a deeper, more insatiable hunger that drives us to prioritize short-term gains over long-term progress.

We have the resources, the talent, and the potential to be one of the greatest nations in the world. Yet, we remain stuck in a cycle of stagnation, corruption, and mediocrity.

The power of fasting

Fasting is not just about depriving oneself of food; it’s about cleansing, resetting, and choosing discipline over indulgence. What if, for just one year, Nigeria embarked on a different kind of fast?

Imagine a year of:

– Resisting the temptation to take what’s not ours

– Rejecting shortcuts that harm us in the long run

– Prioritizing quality over quick profits

– Honouring agreements and putting the nation above personal gain

The cost of unchecked hunger

Our insatiable appetite has devastating consequences. We’ve failed to invest in our infrastructure, our education system, and our healthcare. We’ve prioritized short-term gains over long-term progress.

The Strength to Endure

Every fast begins with struggle. The initial resistance will be immense, but it’s precisely this struggle that will lead to transformation.

If we commit to fasting from our destructive habits, we’ll be forced to confront the reality of discipline. We’ll have to adjust to a new way of thinking, a new way of doing things.

Breaking the Cycle

We’re trapped in a loop of consumption and destruction. But fasting teaches restraint, clarity, and change. If we endure, if we truly commit, we may finally find what has eluded us for so long:

A nation that’s not just rich on paper, but rich in reality. A nation that’s not just surviving, but thriving.

A Hunger That Builds

Not all hunger is bad. The right kind of hunger fuels innovation, ambition, and progress. Let’s replace our hunger for quick wins with a hunger for excellence.

Let’s choose to fast from our destructive habits and embark on a journey of transformation. Let’s build a nation that’s worthy of our highest aspirations.

.Adejumo, a real estate entrepreneur, writes from Lagos.

