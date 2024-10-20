Nigerian vehicles transition to CNG and the need for caution

Commotion. Hues. Cries. All oozing from a filling station in the faraway city of Benin. A CNG car, while refilling its gas, was reported to hav had an implosion—a terrible one that cleaved the car’s boot and turned the car parts to shred. The driver, like other drivers, has just hearken to the FG advice for car users to convert their vehicle from using liquefied petroleum to compressed natural gas (CNG).

The Federal Government’s directive to convert vehicles from petrol to compressed natural gas (CNG) is a laudable step towards reducing Nigeria’s financial pains from the hike in petrol price; however, this transition requires careful consideration of the economic implications, potential hazards, and technical challenges.

Given the rule of demand and supply, the economic implications of CNG conversion would mean that an increased demand for CNG will lead to price hikes, and this would, hence, negate the intended economic benefits. Also, the conversion cost is another worrisome thing, as vehicle owners may incur substantial expenses for conversion, which could be a financial burden. I need to add the job displacement disadvantage of this as the shift to CNG may impact jobs in the petroleum industry.

The hazards associated with CNG conversion should be a matter of concern too. CNG is highly flammable and requires specialised handling. An improper installation, maintenance, or usage can lead to accidents, injuries, and fatalities. To add is the fact that converting petrol engines to CNG requires significant modifications, which will, undoubtedly, compromise vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, and engine lifespan if not done correctly. Sadly, Nigeria’s CNG infrastructure is still developing, with limited fuelling stations and inadequate maintenance facilities.

Literally, conversion to CNG is not really the solution. CNG is still part of fossil fuels, and there’s a total need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and mitigate climate change. Other countries of the world are gradually moving from fossil fuels and going green. Many of them are rather investing in their tech sector, so it could pave the way for electric vehicles (EVs). Nigeria, like other Saner countries, should prioritise investment in renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydroelectric power to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Encouraging EV adoption could provide a more sustainable, efficient, and environmentally friendly alternative. Although CNG as a transitional fuel can serve as a bridge to cleaner energy sources, Nigeria should focus on developing infrastructure for EVs and renewable energy.

The FG and state governments should invest in the infrastructure sector, expand CNG fuelling stations, maintenance facilities, and training programs. Likewise, there’s a need to create public awareness and educate Nigerians on CNG benefits, risks, and best practices. Both FG and state governments can also offer tax breaks, subsidies, or other incentives to encourage EV adoption. And while all these are being put into practice, the FG should monitor price fluctuations and regulate CNG prices to prevent exploitation, as the majority of Nigerians are known to exploit others at any available opportunity.

Lastly, alternatives to transportation like the Blue and Red rail lines in Lagos need to be replicated across other states. As this would ease transportation for the citizens. Rolling out numberless long coaster buses like the Borno State Government did during COVID-19 to transport citizens at very low or no cost would also help during this trying time.

Yusuf Babatunde is the CEO of Mapleby Autos.

