Nigeria and the 2024 Nobel Prize

Each year, the Nobel Prize serves as a global recognition of exceptional human contributions across various fields, including literature, science, economics, and the promotion of peace. This prestigious award represents the potential to advance knowledge and address some of the world’s most pressing issues. In 2024, the Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James Robinson for their groundbreaking research into how political and economic institutions shape a nation’s prosperity—or lack thereof. Their influential work, particularly in the book Why Nations Fail, argues that the success or failure of nations largely hinges on the quality of their institutions. This year’s award shines a spotlight on the critical role institutions play in shaping national outcomes, with countries like Nigeria at the forefront of such discussions.

“Countries with weak legal systems and corrupt institutions struggle to generate sustainable economic growth because they prioritise the interests of elites over the broader population.”

The laureates’ research emphasises the importance of inclusive institutions—those that provide equal access to resources and opportunities to foster long-term economic success. In contrast, extractive institutions concentrate wealth and power among a select few, leading to inequality, stagnation, and often collapse. This is especially relevant to countries like Nigeria, where despite having rich natural resources and a large population, most of the people live in poverty. The Nobel Prize serves as a reminder that institutional reform is essential for Nigeria to unlock its full potential.

Nigeria, with its vast resources and population of over 220 million, has often been cited as a prime example of a country with immense potential but one that remains hindered by weak institutions and governance. Acemoglu, Johnson, and Robinson have pointed to Nigeria as an illustrative case of institutional failure. However, their research also suggests that effective management through institutional reform and strong leadership could transform the nation, allowing its resource wealth to benefit the broader population. In a post-award interview, laureate James Robinson highlighted that Nigeria’s struggles are not due to a lack of resources or talent, but rather the absence of institutions and leadership capable of utilising these assets for the betterment of all citizens. This commentary draws attention to Nigeria’s challenges and prompts global reflection on why such a resource-rich nation remains economically stagnant.

One of the key takeaways from the laureates’ work is the significance of the rule of law and how corruption hinders national development. Countries with weak legal systems and corrupt institutions struggle to generate sustainable economic growth because they prioritise the interests of elites over the broader population. This is particularly relevant for Nigeria, where corruption is deeply ingrained. According to Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Nigeria ranks near the bottom, around 145th out of 180 countries, highlighting the widespread corruption at various levels of government and society. This entrenched corruption stifles innovation, entrepreneurship, and the potential for widespread economic prosperity.

The laureates also highlight the stark contrast between extractive and inclusive institutions. Nigeria’s extractive institutions, which concentrate wealth and power in the hands of a few, have contributed to short-term economic growth but long-term instability and inequality. This is evident in Nigeria’s heavy reliance on oil, where oil wealth has enriched a small elite but has not led to broad-based economic diversification or development. Inclusive institutions, by contrast, encourage broad participation in economic and political life, enabling citizens to prosper. Examples such as South Korea, a country with few natural resources, demonstrate how inclusive institutions can foster innovation and transform a nation into a global economic powerhouse. Nigeria’s institutional failures have prevented it from achieving such success.

Leadership plays a crucial role in determining whether a country’s institutions are inclusive or extractive. Unfortunately, Nigeria’s leadership has historically failed to build the institutions necessary for sustained growth, instead prioritising personal gain over national development. In addition to institutional mismanagement, Nigeria’s colonial history and ethnic fragmentation have further complicated its development. The political and economic institutions established during colonial rule were designed for exploitation rather than for the benefit of the local population. These extractive systems continue to influence Nigerian governance today, with political elites using their positions to extract wealth from the economy. Ethnic diversity, while a potential strength, has often been manipulated by elites to maintain control and deepen divisions within the country.

Another major challenge facing Nigeria is the absence of a unifying national ideology. Without a shared vision for the future, political and business leaders have exploited religious and ethnic divisions to their advantage, further weakening social cohesion. This lack of unity has made it difficult to build the inclusive institutions necessary for sustained national development. Instead of working toward common national goals, Nigeria’s elites often use religion and ethnicity as tools to perpetuate inequality and maintain their own power, leaving most of the population in poverty.

Effective economic institutions are those that protect property rights and uphold the sanctity of contracts, both of which are essential for encouraging private sector investment and entrepreneurship. Unfortunately, Nigeria’s respect for contracts and property rights is lacking, and the judiciary, which should enforce these principles, is often seen as ineffective or corrupt. One of the most important reforms Nigeria’s leaders can undertake is to strengthen the judiciary, ensuring that it operates independently and fairly. Without such reform, other efforts to improve governance and promote development will likely be in vain.

The insights provided by the 2024 Nobel laureates offer a clear path forward for Nigeria: institutional reform is essential. By strengthening the rule of law, improving accountability, and fostering inclusive growth, Nigeria can begin to reverse its current course and move toward a more prosperous and equitable future.

In summary, the work of Acemoglu, Johnson, and Robinson underscores that a nation’s fate is not determined by geography or culture but by the quality of its institutions and leadership. Nigeria’s ongoing underdevelopment is not an inevitable consequence of its history or ethnic diversity but rather a result of weak, extractive institutions. However, with the right leadership and a commitment to reform, Nigeria can break free from its cycle of poverty and underachieving. Ultimately, Nigeria’s development must be driven by its citizens and its institutions, with leaders focused on fostering good governance and inclusive growth. The 2024 Nobel Prize in Economics serves as a powerful reminder that institutional change is possible—and that the time for Nigeria to act is now.

