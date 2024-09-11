Navigating Nigeria’s toxic work environments: A call for urgent reform

In recent years, the spotlight has increasingly turned to toxic workplaces due to their widespread and harmful impact on employees. Such environments are defined by deep-rooted personal conflicts and an overall unhealthy atmosphere. They are marked by a hostile culture where negative behaviours are tolerated or even encouraged, leading to high stress levels among employees, poor communication, and a pervasive blame-shifting mindset. Workplace toxicity is a widespread global problem. According to a study by MIT Sloan Management Review, employees are 10.4 times more likely to leave their jobs due to toxic work environments than due to low wages. Unfortunately, such environments are all too common in Nigeria, where job opportunities are scarce and competition is fierce. With an estimated 600,000 graduates entering the workforce each year, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics reports an unemployment rate of 33.3 percent, leading to a “dog-eat-dog-esque” labour market.

Addressing this issue is urgent, as it is crucial for employees’ well-being and organisations’ overall success. Reports by organisations such as Jobberman reveal the alarming presence of harassment and bullying in Nigerian workplaces. For instance, Jobberman found that 35 percent of Nigerian employees have experienced harassment in the workplace. Similarly, a CareerJunction survey reported that 69 percent of workers considered quitting due to work-related stress. These statistics reflect the widespread nature of the problem and the critical need for change. However, socio-economic factors such as Nigeria’s inflation, which stood at an unfortunate 28-year high of 34.2 percent in June 2024, enable these toxic environments, making it even more essential to address these issues head-on.

Toxicity in Nigeria’s labour market cuts across virtually every industry. The tragic case of Nigerian Afrobeats artist Mohbad, who faced severe bullying and harassment during his time with the Marlian Music Group, reportedly leading the artist into a state of depression, which most people have said to be the cause of his untimely death, highlights the extreme consequences of workplace toxicity. This situation, marked by the public outcry and the hashtag “#JusticeForMohbad,” reflects a broader issue seen across various sectors. For instance, the tech industry often reports high stress and burnout due to unrealistic deadlines, while the healthcare sector struggles with harassment and lack of support. Similarly, the corporate world experiences issues with bullying and a blame-shifting culture. This has led to a job market dominated by toxic workplaces. In March 2023, the hashtag #HorribleBosses trended on Nigeria’s X (formerly Twitter), with several tech startup founders being called out. These examples illustrate that toxic work environments are widespread, emphasising the urgent need to address poor communication, blame-shifting, and fear-based cultures to prevent further tragedies.

One common feature of toxic workplaces is “grapevine communication,” where information spreads informally through gossip. This can lead to what is termed “workplace snitching,” a coping mechanism some employees use to win favour with higher-ups at the expense of their colleagues. In environments where loyalty to the employer is valued over ethical behaviour, employees who engage in snitching may be rewarded, while those who stand against injustices face ostracism and punishment. This culture discourages employee support and promotes an atmosphere of distrust and fear.

Toxic work environments lead to severe psychological and professional consequences, including increased stress and anxiety, reduced job satisfaction and productivity, and higher turnover rates. These conditions lead to mental health issues, burnout, and a decline in motivation. High turnover disrupts operational flow, incurs additional recruitment and training costs, and hampers organisational productivity. Mohbad’s case came to light because he was a public figure, but his experience mirrors that of many workers suffering and smiling in their toxin-infested workplaces amidst Nigeria’s ever-“moonwalking economy.” While many of his fans still clamour for justice for the deceased artist, this is a call to action for everyone to join forces in tackling toxicity in Nigerian workplaces.

To mitigate workplace toxicity, employers can take several actionable steps. First, implementing anti-bullying and harassment policies is crucial. This includes providing clear reporting mechanisms and protections for whistleblowers to ensure that employees feel safe to speak up about any issues. Second, offering mental health support is essential. Employers should provide access to counselling services and promote work-life balance to help alleviate employee stress. Lastly, promoting transparency and accountability is key to building a positive workplace culture. Regularly reviewing workplace culture and encouraging open communication between employees and management can help build trust and create a supportive environment.

About the authors:

Bolum .E. Isikwei: Bolum is a Management Scholar Academic (MSA) research assistant at the Department of Research, Lagos Business School.

Adewumi Otonne is a Research, Programme Design, and Management Associate at the Christopher Kolade Centre, Lagos Business School.