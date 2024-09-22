Nation building: The fusion of leaders, followers for good governance

The fusion (synergy) of a formidable execution of the constitution within any nation or organisation should be the priority of any government or leader; this implies adequate communication and feedback mechanism.

In Nigeria of today, our government adheres strictly to the dictate of the constitution based on selfish aggrandisement. However, to ensure adequate and smooth running of daily activities of the state, there ought to be a collaborative effort between the government and the people.

A people-centric leader is the expectation of every Nigerian. Based on the current economic realities in the country, government must try and understand the plight of the citizens by information gathering. Any leader that tends and aims to be successful in his or her role in the governance of a nation or organisation must be in harmony with the followers (people).

Read also: A constitution for the people, or another political charade?

As democracy is officially being practiced in Nigeria, and multi party system is the system of governance being operated, there ought to be a major role played by the opposition party in shaping the government in power for development.

The Nigeria of today has been seen as a nation in which great dreams and aspirations of young individuals for a positive impact are not being realized due to leadership inefficiency.

For efficient and fair service delivery in the Nigerian ecosystem, there needs to be a moral approach in the delivery of justice system.

The people must come to a point whereby our yearnings and aspirations are responded to by the leadership (government) without neglecting the rule of law.

For us to experience development and move from a third world nation into a first world nation, there should be a systematic approach of conformity; that is each Nigerians ought to be conscious of our actions and in actions in our contribution to national discussion.

Nigeria is a plural ethnic Nation with diversity in language, culture and majorly three different types of religion, however to ensure peace and tranquility we must embrace the concept of neighborhood which implies that man was created to commune; in order words we are made to communicate (integrate) with each other in a peaceful and stable manner.

The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria stipulates the responsibility bestowed upon the government to oversee, secure lives and property of the people.

Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria states: “The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.”

In leadership, it has been observed that for there to be a progressive transition and development, the people (followers) must be in cooperation with the leadership. The Nigeria of today tends to place some set of leaders above the people. It is true that the people (followers) must respect and obey leadership which is the government, but respect and obedience to the law and governmental policies must be mutual.

For good governance to be effective in operation within Nigeria; the government must be open and accountable to the people; there should not be intimidation of those ventilating their demands for a better, secure and just Nigeria.

In the implementation of policies as the President of Nigeria, his Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that he would need to take hard decisions in ensuring a secure Nigeria for us to experience development; Nigerians are seeking for relief from impoverishment and excessive high cost of living.

The demand from the people is that government should strive to implement urgent economic recovery as the situation within the nation (Nigeria) is deteriorating.

The situation in the country has become so suffocating that should there be free visas from developed countries for Nigerians to leave their country, there would be an exodus without a second thought.

In a democratic nation like Nigeria, the people ought to enjoy some social welfare packages for economic relief.

Read also: Nigeria unsettled period and Anyaoku’s relentless calls for a new constitution

Report has it that President Tinubu made some allocations to state governors recently; however, an average Nigerian will always shift blame on the president in reference to current predicament in the country. We all are expected to hold our state governors accountable for any economic mismanagement within our state, as the 36 state governors including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Minister constitute the National Economic Team.

There should be a collaborative effort of the people with the government. For any leader to achieve the desired aims and objectives, that is set goals (target), government must strive to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people based on their human rights.

In the implementation of governmental policies, those in position of authority and the followers must ensure that we disseminate adequate information for the peace of our beloved country.

.Akingbohungbe, uthor, reporter, motivational speaker, leadership & government consultant

writes from Ogun State, Nigeria.

Email: [email protected]