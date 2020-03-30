Naira devaluation: Cracking-down on dollar price gouging is a matter of national security

Wikipedia describes price gouging as a term referring to when a seller increases the prices of goods, services or commodities to a level much higher than is considered reasonable or fair, and is considered exploitative, potentially to an unethical extent. Price gouging usually occurs after a demand or supply shock. Common examples include price increase of basic necessities after hurricanes or other natural disasters.

There is no gainsaying that the sellers of foreign currencies, particularly the dollar, have sharply increased the prices to a high level that is depicting of the definition of price gouging, especially when considering the cause and effect, together with the conditions in which the price is increased.

Similar to profiteering and arbitrage, the defining moment for price gouging is the increase in price of basic necessities, particularly under a state of emergency condition that heavily impacts on demand or supply. Though common examples may include price increase of basic necessities after hurricanes or other natural disasters, increasing the price of dollar (before the CBN did), following the global pandemic of the COVID-19 and the plummeted oil price, is equally a perfect example of price gouging, economically speaking.

With this year’s $37 billion budget passed at a benchmark oil price of $57 per barrel-nearly double its current price, sharply increasing depleting external resource, rapidly growing pace of outflow than inflow of foreign capitals, consistent negative current account balances and massive sell-offs, Nigeria’s economy is looking strongly hit by a tsunami, hurricane or a ballistic missile.

Nigeria, a mono economy, being an oil (and dollarized) economically dependent nation needs to be declared a state of emergency, given our national security dilemma as it is now so easy to acknowledge that the dollar is a basic necessity for the survival of our economy, even much more than hand sanitizers, ventilators and face masks are for nations having the strongest battle with COVID-19.

The most significant cause of the increased dollar price is dwindling supply in the face of growing demand. Since there are limited investment opportunities, some people tend to have a perspective at foreign currencies- particularly the dollar – as a very profitable investment, just as people tend to look at land; rather than buy to build, they buy to hold. Similarly, instead of using dollar for productive reasons, these people stock it for speculative reasons, expecting that the price will soon go up and then they can sell at a huge profit.

Hoarding and speculating the dollar, which is an essential, are unhealthy economic behaviours with consequences that are life threatening to our economy and the people. Decisive actions need to come from legislators and finance ministry, not just the CBN.

The low oil price is largely caused by external or international factors, and so is its correction dependent on it. Whilst revoking, without option for renewal, the licenses of the FX dealers involved in this act, one of the drastic measures the government can take is to make illegal, savings in dollar of more than a certain amount (say $10,000) over certain duration (say 6 months). Some necessary exemptions may be made. The aim of this is to curb speculation, reduce the demand for dollar, release dollar for productive reasons, let the government be in control of more dollar to support our nation’s financial position, and ultimately fix the inefficiencies in the marketplace by helping to meet necessary demands with supply.

In tough times like this, when the Minister of Finance has declared that the country will go into recession if the Coronavirus pandemic persists longer than six months, it is dire for extreme measures to be taken to allow for mitigation of the damages and quick recovery from our economic losses.

In the same manner that the US President, Donald Trump, has succumbed to the overwhelming pressure to invoke a national security law, Defense Production Act, compelling General Motors to mass produce breathing equipment for the survival of the people of America, the legislative and economic leadership of our nation needs to act in congeniality with other world leaders and invoke actions necessary for our national security, which has been put at risk by the scarcity of dollars that has been created by some criminals through their hoarding and speculative activities.

In a state of emergency, putting the CBN in a much weaker position to salvage the economy by hoarding the dollar that can prevent the devaluation of the naira, just to turn a huge profit, is genocidal. No argument is enough to support the motion that price gouging fixes the inefficiencies in the marketplace by helping to meet high demands with supply.

Adeyemi Adebiyi

Adeyemi is an experienced real estate investment & advisory professional and economist. adebiyiadeyemi@outlook.com