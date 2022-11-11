My Name, My Identity

The life of a thing is in its blood!!

The name of a child is grafted or ingrained in their identity or DNA.

Whenever you call a name, the identity of the meaning takes effect and impacts the bearer.

In our culture, most times we give names based on a circumstantial situation without pondering on the effect that name could have on the bearer.

A name is a system of identification that tells you who a person is and what they represent, when you hear a name, you can begin to deduce who the person is.

A name opens the possibilities that the bearer carries.

Names can truncate or elevate the destiny of a child. Names are a big part of our identity (root, heritage). If your child is called Ughe (In Ijaw Language) which means victory, this could have an impact on the child and they possibly will live out that name. The important question is, does it matter what we name our children? Does it really matter?

Children often get their names, from parents, relatives, grandparents or close friends. Our culture, ethnicity and religion influence our decisions on what name we give our children.

Growing up I was very proud of my name Itsemhe (an Etasko name from Edo central Fugar) and the full meaning is, there’s nothing like my own. I remember one time in boarding school, someone had stolen my sweater and nightwear and I took someone else’s own, my mum was informed and she did not scream at me even though she pulled my ears (laughing). I remember her words clearly “You will act and stand by your name, what you have is enough for you. Your name is Itsemhe and your eyes will be fixed on your own things and not others” She said. That was all I needed to hear to reset my brain or any bad habit I was cultivating at the time. She knew why she gave me that name.

Growing up, my late Uncle Sagay would say “A good name is better than riches” my 10-year-old brain did not quite understand what he meant until I became an adult. He often said, if you truly understand the meaning of your name, you will be proud of who you are and when you try to go astray, your name reminds you of who you are and can act as a compass for when you are lost. Remembering his words as an adult made a lot of sense to me. “A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, And loving favour rather than silver and gold” Proverbs 22:1.

There is a story behind every name, in a name is a hidden history, symbols of evolutions, keys and many more. Names are conversation starters and possibly a place where relationships begin. As parents we must look within and be very intentional about the names, we give to our children. The names you give your children become their crown. As parents, we must teach our children to own their names and make sure to tell them the meaning so they can embody it. Names provide specification and uniqueness. A child’s name is a big part of their confidence and identity.

I remember a young man whose name was Biyi, very rascally, destructive and sometimes mischievous. One day, we got into a conversation and I asked him what his full name was, and he said Esubiyi (which means Devil birthed this child) I was shocked, and he said that is why I answer just Biyi because when I am playing with my friends most times, they call me ‘The Devil’ and I am compelled to just act wicked even when I do not want to. I trust he went ahead to change his name.

So dear parents, before you pick a name for your beloved child, ponder on its importance and the effects that name could have on your child. Remember a name shows the identity of a person and most times our children take on the personality of that name.