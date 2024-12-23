Modernising Port safety: Tackling emerging risks with enhanced security measures

The modernisation of port safety involves a shift in approach, from manual efforts to automated, digitized, and enhanced methods that increase efficiency and address emerging risks. The paradigm shifts in cargo handling in the mid-20th century, particularly with the advent of containerisation, became an enabler in mitigating physical risks, though it also introduced new challenges, such as equipment failure and environmental risks. This led to the use of early automation and greater safety system enhancements.

The 21st century has brought digital transformation, with AI, ML, IoT, and many predictive tools enabling the prediction of events like equipment breakdowns, weather disruptions, and traffic issues. Real-time communication across safe devices monitoring equipment ensures that any safety violation is addressed quickly. Cybersecurity is no longer optional, with increased expenditure on firewalls, encryption, and international standards for protecting data and enhancing operations.

The advent of smart port technologies, including autonomous cranes, trucks, and ships, has reduced human error and exposure to hazards while enhancing safety and efficiency. This integrated approach ensures that ports can face the impact of risks associated with globalization, thus guaranteeing the secure and efficient expansion of global trade.

Ports and harbors serve as a pivotal link in international trade, both intercontinental and intranational. They transfer goods and services from one part of the world to another. With the rise of globalization, the importance of protecting these critical maritime infrastructures has become paramount. To develop the safety of ports to withstand emerging risks and challenges, a combination of technological advancements, along with more stringent policies and planning measures focused on the safety of people and materials, is required.

Historically, risks associated with ports included general physical threats, such as accidents, equipment failures, or natural disasters. However, today, the risks to port safety are expanding. For example, while increased international trade and technological advancements have created opportunities, traders are now facing greater threats, including terrorist attacks, cyber-attacks, human errors, and environmental problems. Furthermore, the growing concern about climate change and more severe weather patterns puts additional pressure on ports to comply with safety measures. These evolving problems require a change in the perspective of port authorities and all stakeholders regarding safety and security in ports and their boundaries.

Port cybersecurity has emerged as one of the main risks. As ports have become more reliant on digital systems for navigation, loading, unloading, and logistics, they are more vulnerable to cyber threats. A cyberattack in July 2020 on the Port of Houston by a ransomware group drew attention to the risks posed to port infrastructure. Operations can be disrupted, shipments delayed, and significant financial losses incurred. Protecting port systems against cyber threats has, therefore, become a top priority.

Another issue that has arisen in the past decade is the increase in the size and number of intermodal container vessels crossing larger seas. The congestion in some ports has become unbearable with the integration of Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs). While ULCVs greatly contribute to the growth of the global economy, they jeopardize the safety of crew members and terminal operators. Larger vessels require deeper draughts, wider berths, and more complicated stowage plans. This, combined with operational problems, is exacerbated by sea weather effects and human factors, such as poor fatigue management and insufficient training, leading to incidents.

Additionally, environmental factors, including rising sea levels and extreme weather events like storms and hurricanes, pose new risks to port infrastructure. Ports in vulnerable regions must adapt their safety measures to protect both personnel and physical assets. This includes reinforcing piers, implementing better stormwater management systems, and upgrading facilities to withstand adverse weather conditions.

To meet the challenges of modern port safety, authorities are increasingly turning to technological solutions. Automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics are revolutionizing how ports operate and manage safety.

Automation technologies have cranes, trucks, and ships handling the heavy lifting at ports, reducing human errors and associated risks. Additionally, issues that may arise during operations are being addressed through automatic cargo handling systems and autonomous vessels. AI and machine learning also play a key role, with historical data being analyzed to predict how equipment will perform under different weather conditions, identify possible failures, and track traffic patterns. The goal of automated analytics tools is to monitor vessel operations and behavior, identifying potential threats to safety and allowing corrective measures to be taken before problems escalate.

As ports become more dependent on technology, there must be a corresponding shift in port security. Port authorities are investing more in digital firewalls and intrusion detection systems to enhance the security of their electronic resources. Routine maintenance and cybersecurity audits are necessary to maintain both physical and digital security. Integration with international organizations further contributes to the protection of the maritime transport system. These measures help ports stay up-to-date with the changing landscape and effectively combat cyber threats to vital information.

The adoption of smart port technologies is transforming traditional port operations. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices enables real-time monitoring of cargo, equipment, and overall port conditions. IoT sensors play a pivotal role in tracking the movement of goods, monitoring machinery health, and providing immediate alerts in the event of safety breaches. This interconnected infrastructure streamlines operations, improves resource allocation, and enhances security standards. By enabling more efficient and transparent workflows, smart ports are setting new benchmarks for operational excellence in the maritime industry.

The integration of automation, AI, ML, cybersecurity investments, and smart port technologies represents a significant leap forward for the maritime sector. These innovations not only address traditional challenges but also open new opportunities for enhanced efficiency, safety, and sustainability. As ports continue to embrace digital transformation, their ability to adapt and implement these advancements will play a critical role in shaping the future of global trade and logistics.

While technology plays a crucial role in modernizing port safety, human factors remain significant. Human error, such as miscommunication, fatigue, and poor decision-making, continues to be a leading cause of accidents in ports and harbors. As automation takes on more tasks, the need for highly skilled, well-trained personnel will increase.

In the face of climate change and environmental concerns, modern ports must implement safety measures that not only address operational risks but also contribute to sustainability. Rising sea levels, extreme weather, and pollution are significant threats to port infrastructure and surrounding ecosystems. Ports are adopting sustainable practices, such as reducing their carbon footprint through renewable energy sources and efficient fuel management. Some ports are implementing green infrastructure, including flood barriers and resilient piers that can withstand rising waters. Furthermore, ports are taking steps to reduce their environmental impact by curbing air pollution and preventing oil spills and other forms of contamination.

The modernisation of port safety is an ongoing process that requires continuous adaptation to emerging risks and challenges. By embracing new technologies, enhancing human factors training, and addressing environmental concerns, ports can significantly improve their safety and security standards. However, as global trade expands and the complexity of maritime operations increases, maintaining port safety will require ongoing innovation, collaboration, and vigilance.

In conclusion, tackling the emerging risks of modern port operations requires a comprehensive and multifaceted approach. By combining technological advancements, enhanced safety protocols, and a focus on human well-being, ports can ensure they remain secure, efficient, and resilient in the face of future challenges. The path forward lies in a collaborative effort to integrate these measures into every aspect of port operations, ultimately ensuring that ports continue to serve as safe, secure, and sustainable gateways for global trade.

Dr. Arokarawei writes from Lagos

