My mother was my first lesson in leadership and innovation. She wasn’t a tech founder or a CEO, but she was an entrepreneur, an educator, and a woman who refused to be confined by society’s expectations. By day, she ran multiple businesses, ensuring her family never lacked. By night, she poured herself into education, relentless in her pursuit of knowledge. Watching her juggle responsibilities with precision, I learnt that leadership isn’t about titles—it’s about vision, grit, and the ability to create something from nothing.

Years later, as I navigated my career in the tech industry, I saw that same fire in many of the women I had the privilege to work with. At Globacom, Hilda Braimoh and Eyitayo Okandeji shaped the industry’s approach to sales and business operations. Their ability to adapt, innovate, and execute in a male-dominated telecom sector wasn’t just inspiring—it was transformational. They didn’t just hold their own in high-stakes boardroom discussions; they redefined what success looked like.

At HP, Ify Afe proved that leadership is not just about climbing the corporate ladder but about breaking it apart to build a bigger one for others. She was an embodiment of strategic execution, guiding teams across regions and redefining market penetration strategies. And then there’s Ola Williams, the country manager for Microsoft Nigeria, a powerhouse in her own right. Her story is one of relentless ambition and resilience, proving that African women can lead at the highest levels in global tech giants.

Margaret Olele at the American Business Council has been a steady force in driving policy conversations that shape the tech landscape in Nigeria. Her advocacy ensures that the regulatory framework supports—not stifles—innovation. She’s proof that leadership in tech isn’t just about product development but about influencing ecosystems that allow innovation to thrive.

But the true measure of impact isn’t just in looking at the past or present. The future of tech is being written by women who are shaping digital culture in ways that were once unimaginable. Confidence Staveley is leading Africa’s charge in cybersecurity, ensuring that digital transformation doesn’t leave us vulnerable. Miss Techy, a name synonymous with creative and relatable tech education, has built a platform that makes technology accessible. Blessing Abeng has turned content into a powerful tool for storytelling and brand building, while Ife Durosimi-Etti is breaking barriers in fintech, ensuring women have access to the financial tools they need to thrive.

The common thread that connects all these women is not just their gender but their consistent innovation, barrier-breaking initiatives, and a vision that transcends the continent. They are not waiting for permission; they are rewriting the rules.

Yet, despite these success stories, the gender gap in tech remains significant. In Africa, women make up less than 30 percent of the technology workforce, and fewer than 10 percent of tech startups have female founders. The question isn’t whether women belong in tech—it’s whether the industry is willing to remove the obstacles in their way.

What does inclusion look like? It looks like investment—not just in funding but in mentorship and upskilling programmes that empower more women to enter and thrive in the sector. It looks like policy shifts that make the workplace more accommodating for women at different stages of their careers. It looks like men are becoming allies, not by offering token support but by actively dismantling biases in hiring, promotions, and decision-making.

The theme for this International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action,” and in the world of tech, that means moving beyond conversations to execution. Companies must ask themselves: How many women are in leadership? How many are being funded? How many are being mentored? Because digital equity is not just about access—it’s about opportunity.

As I reflect on my journey, from watching my mother innovate out of necessity to working alongside brilliant women who have shaped my career, I see a clear message: Women don’t just belong in tech—they are building the future of it. The only question left is whether the industry will move at their pace or continue to play catch-up.

Emmanuel Okwudili Asika is a seasoned business leader, digital equity advocate, and industry strategist with over two decades of experience in ICT and IT, spanning executive roles at Globacom Ltd. and HP Inc. Asika has a BA in English (Lagos State University) and an MBA from Warwick Business School, with a Harvard Business School executive stint in ‘Building Businesses in Emerging Markets.’

