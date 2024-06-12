Manifesting unity and progress: An analysis of Nigeria’s new national anthem!

Hi guys! It’s me again, your favourite Gen Z girl! We’ve all heard that saying something over and over again—and actually believing it—will make it come true (tried and trusted by me). Whether you call it ‘manifesting’, ‘prophesying’ or just hoping, A lot of the things we say have an effect on how the future plays out.

In a significant moment for national identity and pride, Nigeria has introduced a new national anthem, a move that reflects the country’s evolving aspirations and values. The anthem, recently passed by the Senate and approved by the president, serves as a powerful invocation of unity, justice, and prosperity. In my spare time, I enjoy looking at the psychology behind things, and luckily for you, I had a lot of free time to look into this. It would be cruel to withhold my findings.

Let’s analyse the stanzas together!

“Nigeria, we hail thee,

our own dear native land.

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

in brotherhood, we stand,

Nigerians all, proud to serve our sovereign motherland.”

The opening stanza sets a tone of deep patriotism and unity. In a nation as diverse as Nigeria, where over 250 ethnic groups speak more than 500 languages, the anthem’s call for brotherhood is particularly poignant. It acknowledges the rich tapestry of cultures and languages that define Nigeria, yet it emphasises a unifying national identity. This unity is not just about coexisting but standing together in pride and service to the sovereign motherland. This sentiment reflects the aspiration for a cohesive society where diversity is celebrated as a strength rather than a source of division.

“Our flag shall be a symbol that truth and justice reign,

in peace or battle honoured,

and this we count as gain,

to hand on to our children a banner without stain.”

The second stanza moves from the abstract notion of unity to the tangible symbol of the national flag. Here, the flag represents the core values of truth and justice, which are fundamental to any thriving democracy. By declaring that the flag is honoured both in peace and in battle, the anthem pays homage to the sacrifices made by many to uphold these values. It speaks to the importance of integrity and honour and the collective responsibility to maintain these principles for future generations. The phrase “a banner without stain” conveys a legacy of unblemished honour and ethical governance that the current generation aspires to pass down.

“O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request:

Help us to build a nation where no man is oppressed,

and so with peace and plenty, Nigeria may be blessed.”

The final stanza is a heartfelt prayer for divine guidance. By appealing to a higher power, it underscores the nation’s reliance on spiritual strength to achieve its goals. The plea to “build a nation where no man is oppressed” encapsulates the desire for social justice and equality. It envisions a Nigeria where every individual can thrive without fear of oppression, contributing to a society marked by peace and prosperity. The closing lines are a benediction, hoping for divine blessings of peace and abundance, reflecting a collective hope for a brighter, more prosperous future.

The new Nigerian anthem is more than a song; it is a vision for the nation. It underscores the importance of unity in diversity, the reverence for justice and honour, and the collective hope for a society free from oppression. Each stanza builds on the last, moving from a celebration of identity to a commitment to core values and finally to a prayer for guidance and blessings.

In a world where words can shape reality, as noted by Winston Churchill’s assertion that “we are the masters of our fate,” the anthem becomes a powerful tool for manifesting national aspirations. By repeatedly invoking these ideals, Nigerians can collectively work towards making them a reality. The anthem serves as a reminder that, despite challenges, the nation’s spirit remains resilient and its goals are noble. In singing this anthem, Nigerians reaffirm their dedication to building a united, just, and prosperous country for themselves and future generations.

Samira Bello; Law Student, Entrepreneur.