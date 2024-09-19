Looking back, envisioning the future

Since Nigeria transitioned to democratic rule in 1999, we have slowly progressed through democracy. Those of us born in the ’90s grew up either under General Abacha’s regime or just as democracy was taking hold in the late ’90s. Many of us have only known democracy, raised on ideals of liberty, freedom, the sanctity of the vote, equality, and the sacrosanct respect for fundamental human rights. If I could coin a nickname for us, I would label us the ‘Democratic Generation’. We were taught to aspire to these ideals—after all, isn’t that what democracy is all about?

Young people today are questioning whether democracy is truly worth it and whether it can deliver the dividends it was meant to provide. Our democracy has been tainted and manipulated, allowing the worst among us to lead the best. My generation is asking how much longer we can continue like this. We have spent our formative years in agitations and protests, demanding a better Nigeria. The truth is – we need a Nigeria that works not just for us but for the generations to come.

The journey towards an inclusive future begins with a deep understanding of our nation’s history and past. How can we address the complex challenges facing Nigeria if we remain ignorant of its origins, its rationale for existence, and the foundations upon which its development rests? To act as responsible citizens in this moment, we must grasp our place in the grand tapestry of history. We must join hands with the previous generations who have carried the baton of progress, learning from their successes and failures. Only then can we confidently stride forward, contributing to a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.

I recently returned from the Mandela Washington Fellowship where I had the opportunity to visit Virginia and Washington, D.C. While I was there, I visited several historical monuments and the homes of the founding fathers of democracy in the US. There was a vibrant atmosphere with both the young and the old coming together to view, read, understand, honour, and commemorate their collective history. People do not just preserve historical artefacts and books to be intellectual. There is power in storytelling and the understanding of commemoration that aligns progress with the present and the future.

Nigeria’s contemporary challenges are not merely products of the present moment but are deeply rooted in the nation’s historical fabric. The corrosive rhetoric of tribalism, the criticisms levelled at the constitution as a military-imposed document, and the pervasive scourge of corruption all bear the hallmarks of past civil wars and leadership failures. To effectively address these complex problems, we must transcend the confines of the present and delve into their historical origins. Only by understanding how these issues have evolved over time can we develop comprehensive solutions that address both their immediate manifestations and their underlying causes.

Nigeria’s persistent reliance on band-aid solutions is a chronic affliction that hinders sustainable growth and development. We have a tendency to react to crises rather than proactively address underlying issues, leading us to teeter on the brink of economic and social collapse. As active citizens, we must rise above mere agitation and engagement without a clear strategy. To chart a course towards a brighter future, we must first understand the root causes of our current predicament.

Only then can we embark on the transformative journey of designing a citizen-led government and creating a prosperous future for all? This requires a collective effort, a shared vision, and a commitment to accountability. By understanding how we got here, we can lay the groundwork for a more equitable, just, and sustainable society.

Nafisa Atiku-Adejuwon is a Mandela Washington Fellow and Founder of the NAF Foundation, a social enterprise where she works to empower young women across Africa by enhancing their capacities in leadership, politics, education, business, technology, and climate change.