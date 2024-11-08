Libya’s toxic downplay of sportsmanship!

We grew up in the belief of a fictitious narrative of a certain soccer match between Nigeria and India, with the score ending at 99 goals in favour of India against one goal in Nigeria’s favour. The superstitious tale went on to point out that the Indians affirmed that Nigeria could be declared winners if they were lucky to score a goal. However, after ninety-nine goals from India, Nigeria scored their first and only goal of the match. However, this ended as a tragedy as the goal scorer lost his life on the field. While this is a superstitious tale that never occurred, we now have a true tale of toxicity in soccer as against the sportsmanship we always know and subscribe to soccer for.

The recent treatment of the Nigerian Super Eagles in Libya is a stark representation of negating sportsmanship and fair play. The team’s ordeal at the Al-Abraq Airport, where they were held for over 20 hours, is unacceptable and goes against the values that football embodies. The Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) verdict, awarding Nigeria three points and three goals for the abandoned match, was a step in the right direction, but the aftermath has been marred by disturbing reports of mass arrests and fines targeted at Nigerian citizens living in Libya.

This backlash is not only unjust but also violates international laws and conventions that protect human rights and dignity. The Libyan authorities’ directive to arrest Nigerian workers without legal papers and force them to pay fines is a clear case of xenophobia and discrimination. It’s disheartening to see a popular Libyan news blog, Libya News Today 1, fuelling this hatred by labelling Nigerians as “a burden” on the Libyan people.

Football is more than just a game; it’s a platform that promotes unity, respect, and fair play. The spirit of sportsmanship demands that we treat our opponents with dignity and respect, regardless of the outcome of the game. The Libyan Football Federation’s actions and the subsequent reaction from the Libyan community are a stark contrast to this spirit.

The international community must condemn this act of aggression and ensure that Libyan authorities uphold human rights and dignity. The African Union and the United Nations must intervene to protect Nigerian citizens living in Libya and prevent further harassment.

In the world of football, sportsmanship plays a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the game. It goes beyond winning or losing and encompasses values such as respect, fair play, and honouring the spirit of the game. The Libyan Football Federation’s breach of Article 31 of the Africa Cup of Nations Regulations and Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code is a clear violation of these principles.

As we move forward, it’s essential to recognise that football is a powerful tool for promoting unity and understanding. The Nigerian Super Eagles’ experience in Libya serves as a reminder of the challenges we face, but it also highlights the importance of standing together against injustice and promoting the values of sportsmanship.

In conclusion, the treatment of Nigerian citizens in Libya is unacceptable and goes against the spirit of sportsmanship that football embodies. We must come together to condemn this act of aggression and ensure that human rights and dignity are upheld. The international community must take action to prevent further harassment and promote unity and respect through the beautiful game of football.

Joshua Bamidele, Lagos, Nigeria.

