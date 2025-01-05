Leveraging technology for successful business

The advent of technology has been a major tool and weapon in mitigating poverty. To be emancipated from the shackles of hunger, poverty, stagnation, idleness, and so on, you must know how to utilise modern equipment in regards to your business and other life’s endeavours.

A lot of destinies have been truncated as a result of technological abuse, as the saying goes, when the purpose of a thing is not known, abuse is inevitable. Firstly, you must know who you are, understand yourself appropriately.

Understand what is embedded in you, you are unique. You do not have any reason to remain poor with the advent of technology.

Social media, the digital space, has been seen as a platform to leverage your ability upon; you need to digitise your talent, skill, business, profession, and in other words you need to utilise the social media in a positive way in maximising your potential.

Although there is no room for proper scrutiny of information posted on social media, however, you as a user of social media must be cautious that the internet never forgets. This brings me to a notable occurrence about a job applicant who posted a wrong narrative about a commercial bank (name withheld) in Nigeria, on arrival of the applicant for job interview, the Human Resource (HR) Officer of the bank showed the job applicant his social media posts of many years about the wrong narrative of the bank; immediately, it dawned on the applicant that the job was not meant for him.

You see, in this 21st century which is preoccupied by information, you can either be informed or deformed by the level of your information consumption. Your level of information consumption serves as determinant to the acknowledgement of the pursuit of your vision and aspiration in your profession or business.

There must be a genuine approach in the usage of your technological tools; social media is now the oil well for many professionals and also the most visible platform to advertise your business, to the extent that the legitimacy of your business is being examined by social media presence.

For any student perusing this article, you must understand that right now, your business is your studies and your studies is your business, and for you to be successful academically, you must utilise the social media as a tool for academic excellence, in other words, for academic distinction. Sometimes ago, I was discussing with a secondary school student and he said that what gave him a good score in his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was that he utilised the internet to study the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) syllabus. The internet can make or mar you.

For you to be an outstanding student in this modern age, you must leverage the internet.

Undergraduate students must understand that all the courses they are being taught in their tertiary institutions can be accessed on the internet with the advent of technology. However, the difference between you and the individual accessing the course online without the four walls of the tertiary institution is the examination being set by your institution; you might have distinction in your academic examination but the real examination is in the labor market where certificate might not guarantee employment. A certificate holder might be stranded as a result of dependence on the paper in contrast to a skillful individual. Your skill will scale you through economic hardship; in other words, the question the labour market is asking globally in this 21ST century is ‘what can you offer’? What value would you bring to an organisation?

I got my first official job as a News Reporter and News Producer with a Television Station based on interview assessment without the CEO requesting for my certificate, what he was much concerned about was my ability (skill) to the extent that he was interested in my work because I leverage on technology (social media).

Also for you to be accessible you must leverage your ability on social media, gone are the days we entertain guest with our picture in the living room, your friend who is far away in other continent of the world can access your pictures within a second of taking a snap through social media (technology).

Also for the big guys and ladies leveraging the internet for cybercrime, however you might feel important with the level of your criminality by illegal wealth accumulation, but I would like you to know that you are on a slippery ground, this implies that you may feel being financially buoyant, however remember that for every actions there is always repercussions. The reward for cassava planting is yam; in contrast the reward for cybercrime is criminal consequences.

Any professional must understand the legality of the profession being operated because there are legal implications for the decision being made in business operations, in other words you must know the law that guides your business, because there is no ignorance in law, for any business to be recognize by the Nigerian Government, the business must be registered with the corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The rate at which you operate your business will culminate into progression if your transaction is in a state of distinction.

Akingbohungbe, author, writer, educator, motivational speaker, writes from Ogun State, Nigeria.

Email Address: [email protected]

Facebook: DARA INFO

LinkedIn: Oluwadara Akingbohungbe

Share