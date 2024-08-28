Leveraging neurodiverse communication styles in business coaching

The uncommon yet essential phenomenon in a given work setting is the existence of neurodivergent individuals. These individuals have different neurological frameworks from others, including variations such as ADHD, Autism, Dyslexia, and other related conditions. Ensuring their inclusion in standard modes of operation without making them feel marginalised or less impactful becomes paramount. Neurodivergent individuals are often characterised by their unique strengths and contributions to organisations, many of which serve as key drivers of innovation.

However, these individuals communicate differently, which can pose challenges to the general workflow. The need to carefully navigate, understand, include, and positively leverage these differences is an urgent call to action for business coaches. This article, therefore, explores the challenges neurodivergent individuals face and the possible contributions they can make in an organisation, while outlining strategies business coaches can foster to produce a productive work environment.

“Neurodivergent individuals are often characterised by their unique strengths and contributions to organisations, many of which serve as key drivers of innovation.”

Neurodiversity is the belief that individuals possess unique neurological frameworks, resulting in different brain functions. These individuals may have slower comprehension abilities, speech production, stammering, and control disorders. Coaches must understand and apply these skills to their neurodivergent clients, including ADHD, Autism, and Dyslexia, to ensure effective communication and support.

ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that ADHD affects approximately 2.5 percent of adults globally, highlighting its prevalence and relevance in diverse work settings. Individuals with this condition possess an imbalanced attention span. Their attention cannot be directed at an activity for long; it fluctuates and affects their listening abilities during conversations. They have tendencies to interrupt or speak off-topic due to natural impulses. It is common to find individuals with ADHD being highly creative because their thinking patterns differ. They come up with quick solutions and innovative ideas due to their desire to avoid prolonged activities. This unique ability often leads to creative solutions to organisational problems.

Autism

Autism is characterised by difficulty in interpreting language in a literal form. Autistic individuals may struggle with understanding and often have a slow pace in producing speech. This is categorised as a psycholinguistic challenge, where sensory organs become too overwhelmed to facilitate communication and interaction. However, these individuals are skilled at paying attention to detail. An autistic person would likely be the first to spot an irregularity or error in a document or activity. Their senses work slowly yet capture and analyse information in core detail. Lai et al. (2014) highlight that individuals with autism often exhibit strong skills in pattern recognition, attention to detail, and systematic thinking—valuable traits in many professional roles.

Autistic individuals are prone to irritation, which can lead to misunderstandings, especially when people around them use sarcastic or figurative expressions. They struggle with indirect forms of communication and are sensitive to excessive sensory inputs like loud noises and bright lights, which can affect their overall work experience.

Dyslexia

Dyslexia is a condition that makes written communication difficult, leading to challenges with reading experiences. Dyslexic individuals struggle with spelling, text comprehension, and reading speed. They read slowly and often do not fully understand what they have read. Despite these challenges, they have strong visual memory and are skilled at processing visual images, enabling them to conceptualise meanings. The International Dyslexia Association corroborates that dyslexia affects 15-20 percent of the population, emphasising the importance of supporting dyslexic individuals in the workplace.

Interestingly, individuals with dyslexia often develop strong problem-solving skills. Although their cognitive processing may be slower, they are adept at finding solutions to underlying problems. This ability, though delayed, can be a valuable asset in an organisation, and business coaches are encouraged to leverage this strength for better inclusion and collaboration in the workplace.

Understanding communication patterns

Business coaches need to understand the unique communication patterns of neurodivergent people. Neurodivergent clients may not always be vocal or transparent about their conditions. Coaches should recognise behavioural irregularities and apply specialised communication styles to leverage their clients’ strengths and talents, enhancing both individual and team performance.

Strategies for specialised communication

Clarity and consistency:

Effective coaching requires clear, concise, and direct language. Avoid using idioms or figurative expressions to prevent confusion. Coaches should actively listen to neurodivergent clients, giving full attention to ensure understanding. Team members who work with neurodivergent individuals should also be trained to maintain consistent clarity in communication.

Personalised coaching:

Coaches must assess neurodivergent individuals closely to tailor specific communication patterns that fit their needs. This allows coaches to capitalise on strengths such as creativity, attention to detail, and innovative thinking, fostering productivity for both individuals and teams.

Building awareness and empathy:

Coaches should be aware of the developmental stages of their neurodivergent clients and set realistic goals. Empathy, rather than sympathy, helps coaches accommodate their clients’ natural behaviours while making them feel understood. Teams should be trained to cultivate empathy, allowing neurodivergent individuals to feel heard and represented.

Providing assistive technology:

Assistive technologies, such as visual aids, software, and specialised applications, can support communication and improve workflow for neurodivergent individuals.

Conclusion

To achieve successful coaching outcomes, applying specialised communication styles for neurodivergent individuals is essential. Through personalised coaching, assistive technology, empathy, awareness, and communication clarity, coaches can create an environment where innovation thrives.

Oladipupo Timothy Clement is a highly accomplished Real Estate and Business Coach with a career spanning over two decades. He is the Founder and CEO of Lifepage®️ Property & Investments Limited, a leading real estate company in Nigeria.