Letter to education minister for gender inclusion on councils of Nigerian universities

We write in reference to the recently reconstituted Governing Councils of the University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, University of Port Harcourt, University of Lagos and the Maritime University in Delta State and to draw your urgent attention to the absence of gender diversity in the composition of the Councils.

Five (5) members were appointed into each of the Governing Councils and disappointingly, all of the appointees were male. Nigerian women have continuously proven to be intellectually capable and resourceful nation builders as epitomized by the appointment of Dr. Ngozi OkonjoIweala as the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), that of the first female Vice Chancellor in Nigeria, Prof. Grace Adele-Williams, also the first female Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Engr. Ebele Okeke, FNSE, FICE, OON, CFR and the many examples of other outstanding female leadership we see demonstrated around us.

Sir, the importance of gender inclusion in federal appointments cannot be overemphasized. It underscores the very essence of federal character and mirrors global organizational best practice. Gender Diverse Leadership teams infuse dynamism, deliver long term stakeholder value & improve employee engagement. In addition, the appointment of Women into these Governing Councils further drives inclusive development and accentuates the role of women in nation building. Against this backdrop, we are using this medium to call on the presidency through your good office, to assiduously consider and prioritize gender inclusion in subsequent appointments.

The Board of Trustees and Executive Council of Women in Management, Business & Public Service (WIMBIZ), a foremost leadership development and women empowerment Non-Governmental Organization in Nigeria established in 2001, has been impacting the professional lives of women for 20 years.

We are collectively committed to continuously working toward the achievement of gender equity and inclusion in Nigeria. We have over the years directly impacted the lives of over 214,000 women through programs that impact, empower, advocate for and connect women to attain leadership positions in business, management and public service, so that they can contribute significantly to nation-building. In view of the above, WIMBIZ has established a Women on Boards (WIMBoard) database of about 500 Board ready Nigerian women who are competent, capable and qualified to serve in Leadership and Board capacities across various sectors of the nation.

We can provide at short notice recommendations from this list if required and as the need arises any time in the future. In addition to this, we have attached a copy of our 2021 WIMBIZ Gender Inclusiveness Report for your perusal which contains some recommendations to help address the inclusion gap in Nigeria.

We would be pleased to provide additional information on any area that would be of interest to you at your convenience. You can kindly contact the WIMBIZ Executive Council Chairperson, Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo directly via email: ngover.ihyembe-nwankwo@wimbiz.org or on phone: 08033150104. Alternatively, you may also contact Hansatu Adegbite, the WIMBIZ Executive Director, via email: hansatuadegbite@wimbiz.org or on phone: 08033138967. We thank you for receiving our letter and noting our concerns and look forward to working closely with you in furtherance of our collective desire and actions towards the sustainable & inclusive development of our great nation, Nigeria. Please accept our warmest regards and best wishes as we thank you in advance for your cooperation and intervention.

Ighodalo is chairman, Board of Trustees, WimBiz and Ihyembe-Nwankwo, chairperson, Executive Council, WimBiz