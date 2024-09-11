Leadership: The hidden power of communication in shaping team dynamics – part 2

The impact of language in the workplace can never be overemphasised, particularly focussing on the detrimental impact of derogatory words. Emotionally, derogatory language can be devastating. When a team member is subjected to hurtful or demeaning words, it destroys their self-esteem. Over time, this erosion of confidence can lead to decreased job satisfaction, increased stress, and even mental health issues. A team member who feels constantly belittled or disrespected is likely to disengage from their work, resulting in a significant drop in productivity and creativity.

One of my social media followers had a terrible issue with his boss, and it led to a mental health issue for him. He had to see a psychologist at the end of the day and was meeting the psychologist every week till the effect subsided in him. The unfortunate thing for many people is that they may be the breadwinner for their family, and they will have to continue to accommodate the situation until they are able to secure another workplace. There are team leads that have never encouraged their team members once. They shout at them, scream at them, and curse them sometimes (I have witnessed this before), and you can be sure that these actions will have humiliating consequences for the individuals.

On a behavioural level, the use of derogatory language can create a ripple effect throughout your team. When leaders use such language, it inadvertently gives permission for others to do the same. This can lead to a toxic cycle where team members begin to mimic this negative communication style, further poisoning the work environment. Moreover, those on the receiving end of such language may develop defensive behaviours, becoming less likely to share ideas, take risks, or collaborate effectively with others. This attitude by the leader impacts the way people speak up in the organization. This is why leaders who do not want their team members to become docile and their organisations to become toxic need to stop such an attitude by punishing it.

Normally, allowing derogatory language to persist unchecked sets a dangerous precedent. It establishes a culture where disrespect is tolerated, or worse, expected. This can lead to a breakdown in professional standards, erode team cohesion, and damage your organisation’s reputation both internally and externally. When derogatory statements are not stopped, it becomes the norm in the organization. It becomes the standard, which will eventually destroy the moral fabric of such an organization. In an organisation where the leader wants an attitude like this to stop, a 3600 appraisal is important. This allows team members to rate their team leads anonymously.

The consequences of a workplace tainted by derogatory language are severe and far-reaching. It creates an atmosphere of contempt, where team members feel undervalued and disrespected. This toxic environment not only hampers day-to-day operations but can also lead to increased turnover rates as talented individuals seek more positive work environments elsewhere. No matter the amount of salary increase, workers in such an environment will always seek a warm workplace and not a toxic one.

So, how can you, as a leader, harness the power of language to create a more positive and productive work environment? Start by being mindful of your words. Before speaking, especially in high-stress situations, take a moment to consider the impact of what you’re about to say. Are your words constructive? Do they offer guidance and support, or do they merely criticize? Make a conscious effort to replace derogatory language with words of encouragement and constructive feedback. Instead of berating a team member for a mistake, focus on how they can improve and offer your support in that process. Celebrate successes, no matter how small, and use language that reinforces your team’s strengths and potential.

Remember, as a leader, your words carry extra weight. Team members look to you not just for direction but also for cues on how to behave and communicate. By choosing your words carefully and using language that uplifts and empowers, you set the tone for your entire organisation.

In conclusion, the power of language in leadership cannot be overstated. Your words can shape realities, influence behaviours, and determine the overall health of your team and rganization. By committing to positive, respectful communication, you create an environment where team members can thrive, innovate, and reach their full potential. The choice is yours—use your words wisely and watch as they transform your team for the better.

Oluwole Dada is the General Manager at SecureID Limited, Africa’s largest smart card manufacturing company in Nigeria.