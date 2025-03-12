When you step into a new leadership role, the weight of expectation can be very heavy. The whispers in the hallway, the sceptical glances, the veiled comments in meetings, and the innuendos all signal the same message: “Can this person really handle this job?” This unspoken challenge faces every leader in a new position, from first-time managers to seasoned CEOs. Your credentials may have gotten you the position, but they won’t automatically earn you the team’s confidence. You need, amongst other things, your strategic actions, attitude, and results to make people believe in your capacity to lead them. New leaders need to silence the doubters by proving their worth. This article highlights successful leaders who have transformed scepticism into support by leveraging their humility and results.

Satya Nadella of Microsoft was a case of an insider who became a CEO. When he assumed the role in 2014 after 22 years in the organisation, many doubted if he could revitalise the struggling tech giant. Steve Ballmer’s departure had left Microsoft struggling behind Apple and Google, with a stagnant stock price and a reputation for missed opportunities. Nadella faced the challenge head-on with a transformative attitude. Instead of defensively asserting authority, he approached his role with humility, famously stating he wanted to foster a “learn-it-all” rather than “know-it-all” culture. This attitudinal shift resonated with employees who had grown weary of Microsoft’s combative internal culture. However, attitude alone wasn’t enough. Nadella backed his approach with decisive strategic shifts, refocusing Microsoft on cloud computing and subscription services. The results were amazing: within five years, Microsoft’s stock price tripled, and the company regained its position as an innovation leader. The doubts about Nadella’s leadership capabilities evaporated in the face of both his collaborative attitude and undeniable business results.

Assuming a new role comes with its challenges. Amongst many of such challenges, which cut across people and systems, or the unavailability of enough resources, is the doubt from some of your team members. Their doubt is premised on their lack of trust in your ability to navigate the group, especially when they don’t have prior knowledge of your personality and performance. It’s your responsibility to build their confidence. You must be able to take decisive steps. Your attitude is also very important. You must never demean the impact of your associates in determining your success in the new position. Your demeanour is what determines if they will support you or tacitly move against you.

Mary Barra was an outsider who faced a very difficult challenge when she became CEO of General Motors in 2014. As the first female CEO of a major global automaker, she confronted not only the usual scepticism about any new leader but also gender-based doubts about her capabilities in the male-dominated automotive industry. Barra came in at a time when GM was embroiled in a massive ignition switch recall scandal. Barra’s response demonstrated the power of a transparent attitude combined with decisive action. Rather than distancing herself from the crisis, she took personal ownership. This forthright attitude was matched with tangible results: a comprehensive safety review of all products, dismissal of executives who had failed to address the issue, and a victim compensation fund. Under Barra’s leadership, GM subsequently transformed its product lineup, invested heavily in electric vehicles, and saw its stock value rise substantially. The doubters who questioned whether a female engineer could lead a global automotive giant were answered not with words but with performance.

When Alan Mulally left Boeing to become Ford’s CEO in 2006, he faced open scepticism from both industry analysts and Ford’s own executive team. As an outsider to the automotive industry, many questioned whether he could possibly understand the complexities of car manufacturing and sales. Amongst other things, Mulally created psychological safety for everyone to speak their mind. He said, “You know, you can’t manage a secret. We can’t help each other if we don’t know what’s going on.” This led to collaborative problem-solving rather than blame-assignment. The results vindicated his approach: Ford was the only American automaker to avoid bankruptcy during the 2008 financial crisis, returned to profitability by 2009, and regained market share with improved product quality. The automotive industry outsider had silenced doubters through both a transformative attitude and undeniable business turnaround.

These high-profile examples offer valuable insights for leaders at all organisational levels facing initial doubt, and below are lessons drawn from the stories:

1. Humility must be your strength: Each of these leaders demonstrated that confidence doesn’t mean pretending to have all the answers. Nadella’s “learn-it-all” mindset and Barra’s transparency, coupled with decisive actions, demonstrated that effective leadership begins with listening and learning.

2. Create psychological safety: Team members won’t support a leader they fear. Mulally created an environment where honesty was rewarded rather than punished, enabling real problem-solving.

3. Focus on early wins: While cultural changes take time, successful new leaders identify opportunities for visible early results. These tangible achievements begin to erode doubt and build momentum for larger transformations.

Oluwole Dada is the General Manager at SecureID Limited, Africa’s largest smart card manufacturing plant in Lagos, Nigeria.

