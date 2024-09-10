Key principles to boosting career wellbeing

As a certified career enhancement and resilience coach, no career path is etched in stone. Likewise, the possibilities embedded in career changes are endless, provided you have the passion and genuine reasons to pursue the goals. However, before I go deep into this, let me set the tone for this month’s focus area. Career wellbeing is the sixth pillar of wellness I will be writing for the next four weeks by His grace. This dimension of wellness is just as broad, but I will try to touch on critical areas so that we can have an in-depth knowledge of what it all entails.

It is important to note that being successful career-wise does not necessarily translate to career wellness. However, being healthy careerwise is a strategy for career success because it means one would have addressed certain key areas, including purpose, values, and alignment of goals. It also means that you are fully involved in your work with a sense of flow and fun that makes you not see any part of it as hard work but as an expression of who you are.

This strategy looks for growth opportunities through learning, research, development, and progress, inspired by the ability to be self-driven and passionately motivated within one’s workspace through autonomy, trust, and confidence. The plan includes the ability to effortlessly harmonise duty calls from work, life, family, and friends whilst enjoying reasonably positive relationships with supportive colleagues, mentors, and networks. Ultimately, a healthy individual career-wise will be able to cope well with challenges, stress, and change as nothing goes on without some form of pushback or resistance; hence, success is guaranteed through resilience and perseverance.

In summation, this form of wholeness is often represented by the level of happiness you experience with your job and the impact you make while at it, alongside some personal growth and development. Job satisfaction and performance enhancement are some of the telltale signs of being well career-wise. It can also be marked by high productivity, fulfilment, and physical and mental health boosts. Career well-being also fosters a positive work environment and culture. Although all these described positives do not just creep in without a degree of determination, discipline, focus, and preparedness, the ride can be enjoyable to the top if you master the craft. So, here are the top six steps to take to ensure you are a professional on top of your game.

Read also: Taking stock of your career wellbeing

Clear goals: Setting goals and priorities using SMART objectives will bring clarity and test your resolve to achieve them with practical steps and realistic timelines. With the end in mind, you will also need to align your goals with your personal values and career aspirations to avoid conflicts. Also, prioritise tasks and engagements that project your sweet spots and strengths through high-impact activities. Then, be sure to carry out regular, unbiased self-assessments and reality check-ins to evaluate progress, identify areas of improvement, remain grounded and focused, and remember to celebrate even small wins.

Growth mindset: Developing a growth mindset is key to your professional growth. Remember, there’s no growth without learning and no development without applying that knowledge. This means your abilities and intelligence can only be maintained or developed through interest, effort, and learning. Embracing challenges as opportunities for growth and focusing on progress, not perfection, are key aspects of a growth mindset. It also encourages curiosity and openness to new experiences, perspectives, and adventures, all of which can enrich your professional journey.

Network nurture: Do not limit your networking to your office, organisation, or industry. Deliberately build and nurture strong connections with other people even outside your field of practice through mentorship, sponsorship, collaborations, and partnerships to open you up to a broader range of opportunities. Some ways to execute this include deliberate engagement, participative involvement, effective communication, active listening, and becoming approachable, empathetic, and respectful. Also, learn to invest time in people who support and inspire you with kind words, acts of encouragement, selfless guidance, and recommendations.

Feedback channels: appraisal time should not be the only time to receive feedback from your boss, colleagues, or subordinates. Seek reviews, observations, and comments by creating personal feedback channels. This can be extended to mentees, mentors, sponsors, co-collaborators, and partners. While asking for constructive feedback, be open to genuine criticisms to leverage them for growth. Also, pursue different training, courses, and workshops as participants and instructors. Optimising reviews can be achieved by using specific contact channels to gather information on trends and best practices within and outside your industry.

Call to action

Finally, let’s not forget the importance of self-care and stress management in maintaining a high level of career wellbeing. It’s crucial to find ways to manage stress and practice self-care sustainably. To help you with this, Calme Pur Wellness offers a calm routine guide that provides daily stress management tips, mindfulness practices, time management strategies, and more. I encourage you to follow the page www.linkedin.com/company/calmepurwellness for regular updates and insights. Your thoughts, comments, and reviews are always welcome at [email protected].

Olayinka Opaleye is a Wellbeing Specialist and Corporate Wellness Strategist. She can also be reached via Tel: 09091131150.