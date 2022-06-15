Jungle justice and the need for national reorientation (II)

The wickedness in man’s heart is also another cause of the growing rate of jungle justice in the country. A lack of compassionate love for fellow humans makes people take laws into their hands without giving them a fair hearing to defend themself.

However, jungle justice is not limited to specific persons. Both the young and old, rich and poor, literate and illiterate are involved, but those with a minor education and unemployed are disproportionately affected. In order words, no one is exempted from becoming a victim of mob lynching and the various threats it poses to lives and property; therefore, jungle justice is a societal problem that affects lives and property.

Implications of jungle justice

One of the implications of jungle justice is that it can significantly deteriorate the country’s existing legal system by portraying the criminal justice system as inept and weak in handling criminal problems and the administration of justice.

Also, jungle justice increases the rate of violence in society by uniting people in a spirit of retribution. For instance, this may occur when the friends, colleagues, gang members and family members of the individual who was the victim of jungle justice set aside time and assign themselves the mission of retaliating against everyone who spearheaded or applauded the act meted out against the victim of jungle justice.

In addition, the consequences of jungle justice show that it is a method of extorting and exploiting national and international security, order, peace, and stability by portraying the people in a particular area as primitive and vulgar.

Furthermore, many people believe that Nigerians have lost their heads, common sense, and collective conscience due to the numerous horrific episodes of jungle justice across the country. These pose a significant threat to the individual citizen, society, and the entire country as it impedes growth and development.

Possible solutions to the problem of jungle justice

Some probable solutions to the country’s jungle justice problem include citizens’ awareness. Citizens should be more aware of their surroundings and the rules that bind them to protect their own lives and the lives and property of others. There should be proper public education about their constitutional authority to arrest and detain a criminal suspect pending official prosecution.

Citizens need to be re-oriented and educated regarding the rule of law, equality before the law, and the protection of human rights.

The people should never favour swift justice and always unite against it when apprehending a criminal suspect. The public should be aware that anyone might be a victim of jungle justice and that criminal suspects should be handed over to the police for a thorough investigation.

The community security groups, particularly vigilantes, should be taught that jungle justice is a crime in and of itself, and it is their responsibility to stop it. Town groups, such as landlord associations, youth organisations, and clubs, among many others, should preach against any form of jungle justice in their community.

Most importantly, the Nigerian Police Force should be more proactive in responding to crime to avoid jungle justice and be more honourable in dealing with cases involving accused persons.

In addition, it is necessary to expedite court proceedings to prevent citizens from taking laws into their own hands. Mobsters who engage in jungle justice should be compelled to face the law and the consequences that come with it.

Furthermore, the government should continue to work to improve the people’s standard of living while also caring for their welfare. Peace and good governance in society will promote good human care, acceptable remuneration for officials, and maintain the social well-being of citizens.

In conclusion, the use of jungle justice by many in recent times indicates the lapses and ineffectiveness of the legal system and law enforcement organisations. As a result, various stakeholders involved in the law’s implementation and enforcement must take their role seriously to checkmate and reduce this illegal act. Thus, all institutions must work together to reduce the number of cases of jungle justice in the country.

Busayo Aderounmu is an economist and researcher.