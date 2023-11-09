Inflation in Nigeria: A monetary and productivity challenge

In recent times, Nigeria has been grappling with a growing economic concern – soaring inflation rates, which currently stand at almost 27%. Inflation, defined as the persistent and substantial increase in the general price level of goods and services in an economy, is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach. While it’s widely accepted that inflation is a monetary problem in the short run, addressing it effectively demands a more comprehensive strategy in the long run, one that encompasses both monetary and productivity measures. Yomi Cardoso and his team at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have a significant role to play in tackling inflation, but they must also collaborate with other relevant government agencies and departments to achieve sustainable price stability.

Read also: Sanusi advises CBN Cardoso to tackle high inflation

In the short run, inflation is indeed a monetary problem that the CBN can attempt to address. This view is supported by the famous economist Milton Friedman, who emphasized the role of monetary policy in controlling inflation. Friedman’s monetarist theory posits that changes in the money supply directly influence the general price level, and central banks can use monetary instruments to manage inflation. In Nigeria’s case, the CBN has resorted to various monetary tools such as adjusting interest rates and reserve requirements to curb inflation. However, the effectiveness of these measures is limited, as inflation continues to surge.

The short-run inflation problem in Nigeria is further compounded by a range of factors, including supply chain disruptions, fiscal deficits, and rising global commodity prices. These non-monetary factors have contributed to the country’s persistently high inflation rate. In his recent public statement, Yomi Cardoso expressed his commitment to achieving price stability. While it is imperative for the CBN to continue employing monetary measures, it is equally important to recognize that these alone cannot provide a lasting solution.

In the long run, inflation is primarily a productivity problem that extends beyond conventional monetary instruments. This perspective is influenced by the ideas of renowned economist Paul Romer, who highlights the role of productivity in economic growth. Inflation erodes purchasing power and can negatively impact an economy’s productivity. When prices rise rapidly, people’s savings and investments lose value, leading to a decrease in real wages and consumption. This, in turn, affects an individual’s ability to invest in human capital, education, and training, which are essential for long-term economic development.

In Nigeria, inflation’s adverse effects on productivity are evident in various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and services. High inflation rates discourage long-term investment and make it more challenging for businesses to plan for the future. As a result, the CBN’s focus should extend beyond short-term monetary stabilization to address structural issues that contribute to the country’s high inflation rate.

One of the primary drivers of inflation in Nigeria is the lack of productivity and efficiency in the agricultural sector. Nigerian farmers face numerous challenges, including limited access to credit, outdated farming techniques, and poor infrastructure. As a result, agricultural output is far below its potential, leading to a heavy reliance on imports and food price inflation. To combat this, the CBN should work closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to implement policies that promote productivity and modernization in the agricultural sector. This could include providing farmers with access to credit, technical expertise, and infrastructure improvements.

Read also: How businesses can navigate inflation by adopting cloud technology

In the manufacturing sector, high inflation rates can disrupt supply chains and increase production costs. The CBN can collaborate with the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment to create a conducive business environment that supports innovation and productivity growth. Promoting research and development, improving infrastructure, and providing incentives for value addition within the country can all contribute to reducing inflationary pressures in the long run.

To address the broader economic challenges, Yomi Cardoso and his team at the CBN must work closely with other government agencies, such as the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Budget and National Planning. Fiscal policy and monetary policy should be aligned to ensure that the government’s budget and spending are consistent with the CBN’s efforts to control inflation. This cooperation is essential to avoid the crowding-out effect, where government borrowing competes with the private sector for funds, driving up interest rates and inflation.

One of the primary drivers of inflation in Nigeria is the lack of productivity and efficiency in the agricultural sector. Nigerian farmers face numerous challenges

In addition to collaborating with other government agencies, the CBN should consider the views of Nigerian economic thinkers who have proposed innovative solutions to address inflation and productivity challenges. The late economist Pius Okigbo, for instance, emphasized the importance of sound fiscal and monetary policies in promoting economic stability and growth. Okigbo’s views underscore the need for coordinated efforts among government institutions to achieve macroeconomic objectives.

Furthermore, Nigerian economist and former governor of the CBN, Charles Soludo, has advocated for a holistic approach to economic development. Soludo’s “Seven-Point Agenda” called for fiscal, monetary, and structural reforms to drive economic growth and reduce inflation. Yomi Cardoso can draw inspiration from these Nigerian economic thinkers and work with the relevant government agencies to develop a comprehensive strategy to tackle both inflation and productivity challenges.

In summary, the high inflation rate in Nigeria presents both short-term and long-term challenges. In the short run, inflation is a monetary problem that the CBN can address through traditional tools, but these tools have limited efficacy when non-monetary factors contribute significantly to inflation. In the long run, inflation becomes a productivity problem that requires a more holistic approach, involving structural reforms and cooperation with various government departments. Yomi Cardoso and his team at the CBN must not only focus on monetary measures but also collaborate with the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, and other economic-related departments to promote productivity and price stability in Nigeria.

Read also: Nigerians turn to loan apps as inflation bites

As the country grapples with this critical issue, it is essential to remember that controlling inflation is not a one-dimensional task. It requires a concerted effort, a multi-faceted approach, and a recognition that the central bank alone cannot solve the problem. By embracing a comprehensive strategy that combines monetary and productivity measures, Nigeria can move towards a more stable and prosperous economic future.

Aliyu, a Kaduna based economist and public policy analyst writes via aliyuabdulrauf@gmail.com