Ibom Projects: Convention centre, Deep Sea Port, Power Plant, budget highlights

I attended Governor Umo Eno’s budget presentation at the State House of Assembly yesterday. It was my second time at such a session since 1999; the first was in 2010 during Godswill Akpabio’s administration. The budget at that time was around ₦300 billion, a stark contrast to the ₦955 billion proposed by Umo Eno as the 2025 appropriation estimate. In real terms, given the significant inflation over the past two years, the figures might be comparable.

The 2025 budget represents a modest 3 percent increase over the 2024 revised budget. Of the ₦955 billion, ₦300 billion is allocated for recurrent expenditure, while ₦655 billion is earmarked for capital projects—demonstrating the administration’s focus on infrastructure and large-scale investments. Roads alone are slated to receive ₦250 billion of the capital expenditure. The governor stated that his administration is currently handling 156 road projects across the state. This includes 57 major roads and 11 community roads initiated by his administration, as well as 37 major roads and 51 community roads inherited from the previous administration, which are still being funded.

This prompted a light debate among friends: If a governor initiates a road project but does not fund it, and his successor pays the contractor and completes it, who should take credit?

Like all budgets, the 2025 proposal outlines plans and initiatives across various sectors. A notable inclusion is the completion of the abandoned 10,000-capacity convention center at the Tropicana Complex. Initiated by the Akpabio administration in 2008, the project was abandoned at the foundation stage. At the time, rumors claimed the soil at the site was unsuitable for such a structure. However, given the rigorous soil testing typically conducted for projects of this scale, this explanation seems unlikely.

During his first anniversary celebration in May, Governor Eno pledged to complete the 15-storey hotel at the Tropicana and begin work on a new shopping complex along the Third Ring Road. His administration is also pursuing real estate projects, including a luxury apartment block along Uruan Street in Uyo, and the Aviation Village, alongside other housing developments in Uyo, Abuja, and Lagos.

An integral part of the economic agenda is the redevelopment of old government-owned buildings in Abuja and Lagos into modern, functional assets. At the budget session, the governor revealed that his administration had recovered 10 such properties, including locations on Broad Street, Ajose Adeogun Street, and Simpson Street in Lagos, as well as a building in Abuja’s central business district near the Federal Ministry of Finance. The Abuja property will be converted into a four-star hotel.

The governor also announced the construction of an 18-storey luxury apartment complex in Victoria Island, Lagos, emphasising that investing in high-yield real estate will bolster the state’s revenue and prepare its economy for a post-oil future. However, these projects will span several budget cycles, requiring careful planning and sequencing.

Critics have suggested that funds allocated to real estate should instead go toward agriculture and its value chain. The budget does address agriculture comprehensively, highlighting initiatives like the Songhai Farming Model, which positions the state as a hub for tourism, conferences, and training in modern farming practices.

Governor Eno also addressed the controversy surrounding the Presbyterian Senior Science College, Ididep. He clarified that while the government covers tuition fees, parents are responsible for boarding fees. “Feeding students in boarding schools is the responsibility of parents,” he said. “If these children were at home, their parents would feed them. Boarding is optional in our school system.” He warned that schools engaging in corrupt practices related to food procurement would face closure.

On Ibom Power Plant, the governor noted that a detailed technical audit had been conducted, identifying operational risks such as gas supply security and equipment availability. A phased program is being developed to address these challenges. Privatizing the plant could help the state derive maximum value.

Regarding the long-anticipated Ibom Deep Sea Port, the governor reported that comprehensive feasibility studies, including geotechnical and geophysical assessments, had been completed. The next step is the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED), a critical phase in complex engineering projects. An access road to the facility has already been constructed.

The 2025 budget offers something for every segment of society. On gratuities, Governor Eno stated that his administration had paid over ₦37 billion out of the ₦85.2 billion backlog inherited from previous administrations. This includes payments to retired civil servants, local government staff, and teachers. He reiterated his commitment to clearing the remaining backlog in line with campaign promises.

This raises a question: Were previous administrations not meeting this obligation? Governor Eno’s focus on fulfilling campaign promises and addressing inherited challenges is commendable, but it highlights the gaps left by his predecessors.

