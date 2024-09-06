I bet on the future of my country!

Oyeyemi Immanuel is a lawyer and the founder of The Baton Initiative, a social enterprise that works to equip young Africans via values education, financial and language literacy. She also writes to influence youth perspective on key political and social developments in a manner young people can connect with and derive value from.

“The question is not just whether the average Nigerian can survive these conditions, but whether they can ever truly thrive.”

I recently came across a post on social media denouncing the Nigerian passport—a symbol once steeped in pride—now regarded by some as a burden. The post suggested that the opportunities once imagined for Nigerians, both at home and abroad, are increasingly out of reach. It is a sentiment that’s becoming all too familiar as frustration mounts. In a country where dreams are often deferred, everyone has his or her own threshold for suffering and deciding when enough is enough.

To be honest, it’s hard to argue with the underlying despair. Nigeria today leaves many of its citizens not just disillusioned but deeply wounded—struggling under the weight of political instability, economic hardship, and a sense of betrayal by a system meant to serve them. From chronic power shortages to spiralling inflation, the nation’s challenges feel as though they have metastasised into something insurmountable. The question is not just whether the average Nigerian can survive these conditions, but whether they can ever truly thrive.

However, this is not the time to condemn the country. This is the time to stand up and contribute in whatever way you can to build it, whether in or out of Nigeria. In my opinion, no matter your need, wit, luck, sense, or wisdom in exiting Nigeria or securing your future in prosperous countries, you owe your motherland a duty to carry a burden for her win.

Our pits as a country are as potent as our cliffs, and the truth is that Nigeria’s capacity to be productive, feed its people, and compete amongst the league of nations is not lost on the world. In a few years, every statistic we disdain today will be the springboard for our next, so while present discomfort may induce denunciation of heritage, heritage as a Nigerian remains a unique bragging right we must all embrace.

The bet on Nigeria is out, and many are betting against it. However, as we celebrate our fight for continuity and emergence, I renew my faith that it will end well, and I pray I can witness this. I also would like to celebrate every single person who, against all odds, is still voting for Nigeria; setting up businesses; rerouting money home to develop efficiencies; entrenching culture and mind renewal through content and creativity; training their children to embrace the culture; building local manufacturing capacity; and preaching the gospel of Nigeria to the world. Their efforts are a testament to our collective responsibility for Nigeria’s progress.

New or old anthem, irresponsible leader or impervious laity, citizen at home or in the diaspora—there is a resounding bellow that heralds Nigeria’s next chapter, and it demands our attention. This is not just a moment of reflection; it is a clarion call to action. Every Nigerian, regardless of position or location, must recognise that the responsibility for shaping our future lies in our collective hands. The sound is a call to duty—one that echoes through the corridors of our shared history and reverberates into the promise of tomorrow.

It is a call we can no longer afford to ignore, and to which we must respond with unwavering conviction. To answer “yes” means embracing accountability, demanding better leadership, and fostering unity across our diverse communities. It means not only hoping for change but actively working towards it—whether through civic engagement, social activism, or contributing to the growth of our economy and institutions.

This call transcends politics and personal interests; it’s about reigniting the spirit of national service and reclaiming our dignity as a people. It is about recognising that the challenges we face, though formidable, are not insurmountable when met with courage, innovation, and a renewed sense of purpose. Let this be our collective commitment—to rise to the occasion, answer the call, and ensure that Nigeria’s next chapter is one of progress, justice, and hope for all.

In the spirit of new anthems and new songs, here is mine: “I pledge to Nigeria, my country, to vote yes to her possibilities, to defend her honour, to represent her properly, to inspire faith in the hearts of others, to collaborate for her development. So help me, God!”

Content provided by EiE Nigeria