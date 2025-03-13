As we celebrate International Women’s Day and are all being called to Accelerate Action, I need you to be aware that to do this successfully, you must become a woman who thrives.

Over the past decade, I’ve discovered that for you to truly thrive as a woman, despite all the odds stacked against you, it is important to ask yourself: “What kind of woman do I want to be?”

I am the kind of woman driven by a passion for service, always looking for unique ways to make a positive and lasting impact on everyone I come across.

This is my intention, backed with accelerated action, and I carried this out during my 13 years as a banker. For 19 years now, I’ve been doing the same as a coach, trainer, and speaker. Every day, for nearly 25 years, I’ve done it as a wife and parent. As I write these words to you, dear reader, I am still seeking ways to make an impact.

Even when overwhelmed or facing illness, I seek to impact others in small ways. It makes me feel better and more fulfilled.

However, I wasn’t always like this. My journey to thriving began with self-actualisation nearly 29 years ago when my mother passed away.

Before that time, I was a shy, timid young woman waiting for the validation of others, never feeling worthy and always hoping someone else would push me toward the goal I wanted but wasn’t sure how to achieve on my own.

Since then, I have evolved from that unsure young woman with low self-worth and lack of confidence into a highly regarded speaker, coach, trainer, and best-selling author of the Life Sync Blueprint. I also co-authored two additional books.

My mother’s passing pushed me to turn the pain of her death into “power.” This experience taught me how to transform adversity into the audacity to lead in my own life. I realised I needed to be strong not only for myself, but also for my siblings, as the eldest child. I had to find a way to “thrive through trauma.”

“A woman is like a tea bag – you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

This I know from my own experience, and I want to share tools that will enable you to thrive despite the daily turbulence we all face.

HERE ARE 10 THINGS ALL WOMEN SHOULD DO TO THRIVE BETTER WITH ACCELERATED ACTION:

1. Chart your own course.

2. Always keep learning.

3. Always stay motivated.

4. Learn to work with all types of people.

5. Be self-reliant.

6. Push for growth.

7. Become a leader.

8. Live your values.

9. Make self-care a priority.

10. Stop the negative self-talk.

I truly believe that women are formidable individuals, capable of things that often surpass their own imagination. We can achieve anything we visualise and work towards with determination.

Perhaps we are called the fairer sex due to our beauty, but this beauty goes beyond the surface. Our beauty is manifested in our strength, resilience, ability to handle diverse roles, and our unwavering commitment to our loved ones.

We are phenomenal beings, essential to the fabric of this world.

“I think the key is for women not to set any limits.” – Martina Navratilova

Being a woman means:

– Knowing the strength of your heart, mind, and body.

– Taking responsibility for your life and what you want from it.

– Facing fear but going beyond it to define your own womanhood, never allowing anyone else to define it for you.

– Understanding that you can overcome the challenges you face, whether financial, psychological, physical, or emotional.

– Knowing that loving yourself and striving for continuous improvement is vital.

“Persevere—never give up! Today’s world enjoys electricity because of those who did not give up!” — Folorunso Alakija (Source: Smart & Relentless)

Key attributes of a woman who thrives:

– Inner strength

– Perseverance

– Endurance

– Courage

– Confidence

A woman must never give up on herself, as she has innate potential to soar. She can shatter glass ceilings with sheer drive and hard work. She can be financially independent while still being a loving, dedicated wife. A woman can do it all if she decides and knows what she truly needs to feel fulfilled.

