How to raise resilient kids in uncertain times by Dr. Renner

Pediatrician, Dr. Ayodele Renner, the Convener of the ongoing Africa’s parenting event called Baby Convention, has said parents can actually help grow their kids into being resilient, adaptable and tough individuals, no matter how difficult it might seem.

Renner, whose Baby Convention started in Lagos yesterday, said being a parent would always be an amazing adventure but, “Raising kids in today’s world might feel like trying to guide a paper boat through a storm.”

He said, “As a pediatrician, I’ve seen firsthand how resilience can be learned and nurtured. So, let’s talk about building resilience in our children in a way that’s simple, fun, and doable for moms of all ages and backgrounds.

“Think of resilience as your child’s invisible superhero cape! It’s that ability to bounce back from setbacks, face tough situations, and adapt to change. Resilience helps kids to survive and thrive in life. It’s something we can teach and nurture from an early age.”

Renner disclosed that kids love routine and such daily routine provides structure and security, especially when the world outside feels unpredictable.

“So, whether it’s reading time before bed, a weekend family movie night, or even a dance party after school, these little rituals give kids something to count on.”

Renner further said that children should be encouraged to express their feelings while adding that they should also be shown how to handle stress.

“Parenting is full of emotional landmines. And for kids, even the smallest things can feel overwhelming. Encourage them to talk about how they’re feeling, whether it’s happy, sad, scared, or anything in between. Listening—without jumping in to solve every problem—helps kids feel heard and understood.

“Kids watch us like little hawks. When they see us handle stress with patience, humor, or a deep breath (even if we’re faking it), they learn to do the same.”

Regarding playtime, Renner said it should be a combination of fun and practice for the real world.

“You might think play is all fun and games, but it’s actually a powerhouse for learning resilience. Play gives kids the chance to work through challenges, whether they’re building a Lego tower that keeps falling down or figuring out rules with friends. Let them problem-solve without rushing in to help them “fix” things right away.”

Renner opined that kids should have a lot of support from family and friends.

“We can’t do this alone, and neither can our kids. Resilience is built through connection, and it starts with us. By creating a “circle of support,” you’re teaching your child that they have a safety net they can count on. When kids feel supported by family and friends, they learn that they’re never alone, no matter what challenges come their way.

“However, one of the best gifts we can give our kids is confidence in their own abilities. Instead of jumping in to solve every minor issue, let them try to figure things out on their own. Whether it’s tying their shoes, putting together a tricky puzzle, or making a decision about their day, these small wins add up, teaching them that they can handle life’s little bumps.”

In conclusion, Renner said every effort a kid makes should be celebrated.

“Teach your kids that trying is what matters most. By celebrating their efforts rather than the outcome, you’re helping them develop a growth mindset—a fancy way of saying they’ll learn to value persistence and not give up easily. Sometimes, the best way to get through tough moments is with a sense of humor. Let your kids see you laugh, even in stressful situations, and find the lighter side of life whenever possible. Agood laugh can turnaround a bad day in a heartbeat, and it teaches them that a little humor goes a long way.”

