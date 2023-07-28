How non-oil export can be tool for youth development

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has resolved to use non-oil export to galvanise the youths of the nation especially in the South-South.

According to NEPC’s regional coordinator in Port Harcourt, Ahmid Ganiyu Gbolagade, who spoke at the one-day training for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and other youths in Rivers State, the Council has decided to take up the task of grooming the youth, especially graduates, to discover the hidden wealth in the non-oil export sector.

The region boss said to revolutionize the landscape of the non-oil export sector in Nigeria, the role of youth cannot be over-stressed.

He also added that this time, the Council’s searchlight is beamed on youth for active involvement in the economic diversification drive. Therefore, this programme is packaged to achieve the following objectives.”

He said: “I feel honored and grateful for the opportunity and privilege to welcome you all to this Capacity Building workshop for youths on the theme “Non-Oil Export: Tool for Youth Empowerment” organized by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), South-South Regional Office, Port Harcourt.”

Recounting partners in the project, the regional coordinator mentioned the President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), Mike Elechi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Lawson Ikuru, the NYSC State Coordinator, George Mfongang, the Chairman, National Youth Council, Rivers State chapter, Chijioke Ihunwo, and the target of the event, the NYSC Corp members, and those he called the vibrant youths of the State for honoring the call to the development of non-oil export promotion in the State.

He went on: “The Council, in line with her mandate, has initiated and undertaken various programs aimed at economic diversification over the years. In a bid to further deepen trade inclusiveness in the diversification agenda, the Executive Director/CEO approved the establishment of Youth Export Development (YEXDEP) unit in the Council (NEPC) designed to create a special platform for Nigerian youth to coherently participate in the non-oil export sector of the economy.

He pointed out that the youthful population of Nigeria is one of the greatest assets of the country in its economic diversification agenda. Therefore, he stated, it is pertinent to mainstream them into the nation’s economic activities to curb youth restiveness.

He said the programme was to create awareness on youth empowerment through non-oil export activities; to build the capacity of youth entrepreneurs on the rudiments of exports; and to expose them to the various exportable products and services.

He also mentioned the need to raise new crop of exporters that would continue to boost Nigeria’s non-oil export trade. “It is our belief that at the end of the training, the youths of Rivers State would be adequately sensitized and enlightened on the benefits and the height to attain in embracing non-oil export culture. I urge you to take advantage of this programme and participate effectively for your optimum benefit.”

Technical presentations were made to teach the youths how to penetrate the export market. NEPC’s head, trade information service, Sylvia Adeneye, took the participants on ‘Basic tips for export business’. She urged business people to first grow their business before joining export.

She gave fundamental steps in export, starting from preparing an export plan, deciding on the product or service to export based on the availability of the products and competitiveness, and registering as an exporter with the NEPC, amongst others.

She said: “Secure the appropriate certification which depends on the nature of the product. procure products and properly package and label goods appropriately.”

She further enumerated the export friendly countries that made in Nigeria products go to, which include Europe, USA, Asia, Africa and middle East.

She disclosed that in a bid to create product visibility, the NEPC started an initiative known as the Export Trade House.

The key presenter, Eniola Yemi Temidayo from Femiment Associate, took the participants on ‘Prospects of non-oil export in Nigeria’ and how it would be a tool for youth empowerment.

He called for the need to have a platform where people can come and pitch their ideas, and get support funds/sponsorship for it.

He told participants to believe in themselves, that if they have the right mindset, they will have the will to succeed.

He also said it is possible to succeed in Nigeria, as the country has lots of opportunities.

Speaking on the sub-topic ‘Why youth empowerment’, he said “Nigeria is gifted with a growing youth population, who have received adequate training but are either underemployed or unemployed.”

He told participants to think of how to get independent.

He also said that youths should build on the things they have learnt in the university. “You did not go to the university to graduate, and learn how to do makeup and throw away your certificate.”

The workshop which attracted over 63 participants was well received, going by the responses of participants.

The Permanent Secretary encouraged youths to go into export business, particularly non-oil export. This sector according to him, is very large and rewarding to put food on tables, as well as expand the scope of financial footings. But bear in mind that it is without engaging in illegal exports that could lead to criminality.

Other important stakeholders who gave goodwill messages include the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Lawson Ikuru;

President, Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), Mike Elechi; Rivers State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps, George Mfongang; and the chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Chijioke Ihunwo.