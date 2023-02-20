How deepened internet penetration will scale SME activity in Nigeria

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) among other obstacles are faced with the inability to have a seamless business operation due to internet connectivity. There is a need to digitalise businesses for a wider reach and global influence. Service providers have come up with strategies to enhance internet access. 3G, 4G, and 5G are now the standard levels of internet connectivity.

Internet penetration as a crucial indicator for the adoption of technologies accesses the usage of the internet in regions as demographics is a factor. Internet penetration is lower in many developing nations because of poor infrastructure, expensive expenses, and restricted access to technology. As more individuals acquire access to technology and the infrastructure for internet connectivity develops, the rate of internet penetration keeps increasing.

As a result, SpaceX introduced Starlink, an internet satellite service that promises to address the problems of regional internet service providers by using satellites that are sent into orbit. The Starlink service provides Internet connection to some of the world’s most remote regions using low-orbiting satellites. This is done to spread the internet over the world. The creation of the internet has aided in the advancement of commerce and lifestyles and served as the basis for numerous subsequent innovations.

SMEs are not left out in the vision of Starlink. Starlink makes it possible for SMEs to access the internet with quick and dependable broadband packages. The ongoing expansion of Internet accessibility and affordability will lead to commercial growth for businesses of all sizes. Starlink will result in small enterprises growing sustainably. Low-cost access to the internet and data services enables small businesses to concentrate on what they do best—serve clients and generate income.

In developing nations, access to dependable and fast internet is limited, especially in rural and small towns where conventional broadband services are frequently unavailable or unreliable. By giving them access to dependable and fast internet, Starlink’s satellite-based broadband internet service might have a substantial influence on small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

Adoption of improved technologies: A global, enhanced internet service has several positive effects on how businesses are delivered. Adopting new technologies and integrating with advancements made around the world is relatively simple for remote regions. By allowing SMEs to participate in e-commerce, reach new markets, and utilize cloud-based solutions, the availability of dependable and high-speed broadband can positively affect SME activities. The effect on this is increased productivity of SMEs activities.

Read also: Starlink’s internet speed rattles competition

Access to wider user base: Increasing the user base already in place is crucial for business expansion. Access to a wider user base can make it easier to expand your customers, increase revenue, and penetrate new markets.

Low latency: Business activities, communication, and feedback from remote places are not delayed in a low traffic internet environment. Predictions indicate that there will be a significant impact on how widely SMEs use the internet. Starlink may be able to offer SMEs high-speed internet access and support big data transmission because of its worldwide coverage and low latency. Business processes will become more productive and efficient with depending on outdated wired internet connections thereby, generating more revenue.

In summary, Starlink has a greater positive impact on SMEs operations than it would cost to purchase it, and the expected expansion of its internet penetration has the potential to greatly aid in the scaling of SMEs activities. SMEs can create income at a reasonable cost if they have access to quick and dependable internet connectivity.