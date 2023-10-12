Happy Nigerians are not smiling

Everything taking place in 2023 Nigeria is geared towards making the citizens afraid and despondent. The “powers that be” have employed an armoury from a strange kingdom. This armoury is intended to threaten, intimidate, silence, and cower whoever is not within the corridors of power. We see it constantly in government policies, decisions and implementation. The previous administration tried it and everyone was silent except the one presently in the DSS dungeon. Such weapons are from hell. Nigerians may not survive it for the umpteenth time. It is a weapon and tactics against every well-meaning Nigerian. Every Nigerian is faced daily with scourges, sleepless nights, hunger, thirst, exposure to inclement weather, dangers from robbers etc. because Nigeria is on auto-pilot, free fall. So many do not have enough warm clothing to cover themselves, nor enough food to eat; not to talk about money to buy new, fine things.

Frightening the masses with austere measures, unstable economy, reckless borrowings, high rate of insecurity may not endure nor stand the test of time. Nigeria has become an evil land with sin and corruption all around. The primary goal is to discourage the masses from seeking a sincere governance and the face of a new beginning. It comes with physical, material, academic and spiritual strategies and mechanisms. The praise-singers and supporters of the present government decreed a ‘Robin Hood’ (Goodfellow) economy. They enthused the atmosphere with promises from high to low about the magic and strange powers of their principal. So many were taken by these lies especially those in the payroll of N-Power Programme. What can ₦35,000 do for someone in the present economic realities of the country? This has pushed a lot of people to indomitable subterfuge. Everyone craves recognition. What can make someone earn respect in the modern Nigerian society? Core values are eroded.

Majority of Nigerians are lonely and homesick. However, this is the appropriate time to brace up and be wiser. Remember that our aim is to reform, transform and build a New Nigeria. The task of accumulating wealth and bribery has been given to them who would be phased out with the old order. Most societies today are challenged by a get-rich-quick syndrome particularly amongst youth. This unlawful get-rich-quick syndrome is unsocial, uneconomical, unreasonable, untenable, and even ungodly. It is very disturbing, indeed shameful and saddening, the ugly things Nigerian youths indulge in these days in their desperate pursuit of riches. In their bid to meet up with their get-rich-quick syndrome, the youths do the unimaginable. They indulge in all manner of evils, including ritual killings, sacrificing human beings, and in some cases, their family members. In a society where materialism and unequal distribution of wealth is the order of the day, there is always an alarming rate of crime and social vices. Get-rich-quick syndrome is slowly killing Nigerians, especially the youth.

“There is no hurry in life”, yet everybody wants it ‘sharp-sharp’, quick-quick’. Why do we feel impatient? People have been growing more irritable, more frustrated, and more impatient with each passing year. “The strongest of all warriors are these two: Time and Patience”. Without patience and time, we cannot really expect to achieve anything. Positive change can be painful, but it is our ability to endure the pain patiently that guarantees success at the end of day. Very few of us would debate over what is filthy, evil, and wrong, but we do debate over what is good. It is the good that opposes the best. The things that are right, noble, and good from the natural standpoint are the very things that keep us from being God’s best. Today, most human passions, energy, time and resources are dedicated to pursuing monuments and edifices, accomplishments that bring glory and pride not to God but to us. All earthly things will pass away. So, seek after love, righteousness, justice, and the things that make for godliness – with contentment. Idleness and gossiping also lead to misconception and deception. Murmuring and ingratitude engender evil feelings. Fellowshipping with the wrong crowd will lead one astray.

Those who live for money end up mourning in dissatisfaction and disappointment; so, don’t live for money. Money-centered decisions are the most useless decisions on earth. There are people who married the wrong persons because of money considerations; there are people working in wrong places because of money considerations. When you make decisions based on money, 99% of your decisions would be wrong.

Do you know what the condition of a lot of people really is today? Fear of what to eat, fear of tomorrow, fear of school fee, fear of survival, fear if my marriage will survive, fear I am going to die without a roof on my head. Fear all over the place! Why? Because there is wickedness, marginalization, oppression, intimidation, extortion and thuggery. The social contract between government and the governed has been tarnished. We must keep ourselves pure for the great battle ahead.