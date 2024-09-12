Governor Seyi Makinde must pay more attention to the security of forest reserves and parks

Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State

Just recently, Seyi Makinde engaged in massive destruction of Ogunpa Dam Forest Reserve, which houses Agodi Gardens, and converted it into a housing estate. According to him, the forest has turned into a den for kidnappers and different criminal elements who now set up a camp there for the purpose of perpetuating their bizarre activities.

Such a statement was an indictment of this administration, and it shows that this government has not taken security business seriously despite the fact that Section 14 subsection 2(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary responsibility of every government.”

One would have expected Seyi Makinde to radically engage the situation by beefing up security in and around the area and erecting streetlights. Unfortunately, the government destroyed a monumental inheritance. More disturbing is the fact that the Amotekun Corps has its headquarters just below the forest. That such a level of criminality was being perpetuated there, as admitted by the governor, suggests culpability, which he has failed to address. Sad enough, destroying a forest reserve is the remedy to his incompetence in securing the nation.

Interestingly, for some months now, there have been media reports of bandits from neighbouring countries setting up their camp at the Old Oyo National Park. Such news portends serious danger. Unfortunately, the governor has not found it worthy to treat it with the urgency and will it requires. One would have thought the governor would have done speedily; in the same manner, he destroyed the Ogunpa Dam Forest Reserve, stationed a post of Amotekun Corps at the game reserve, and also facilitated the posting of police officers to the area. Unfortunately, the governor is creating a problem that will be too huge for the next administration to solve by handling it with levity.

The invasion and occupation of Old Oyo Park by bandits should serve as an eye-opener for the Governor to understand that most of the forest reserves across Nigeria now serve as a safe haven for kidnappers, terrorists, and bandits who kill, destroy, and maim at will because the forest reserves remain unprotected. I believe the governor and those making a case for him then must have understood that Ogunpa Dam Forest Reserve was not a case apart. Or will the governor destroy the whole of Old Oyo Park and convert it into a housing estate too?

I find it disturbing and humiliating that the bandits who have camped at the Old Oyo Park could engage men and women of the Nigerian Army in a gun duel before they later escaped with various degrees of injuries to neighbouring countries when the park was invaded just this past week by the Army to flush out the bandits. That the bandits could dare the state by occupying the park, attacking locals, and engaging in a gun duel with operatives of the Nigerian Army is a mark of a complete breakdown of law and order. It is a symptomatic effect of a failed state. It is even more pathetic that the locals there are at the mercy of these bandits because there is no police unit or Amotekun post within the whole area.

Going forward, the government must ensure our borders are effectively policed to ensure that invading marauders do not have unhindered access into the country under any guide. The government must also mop up illegal guns. And our forest reserves must not be left unprotected.

Kazeem Olalekan Israel writes from Ibadan, Nigeria.