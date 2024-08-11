Good Governance: Why Nigerian government must take strategic communications seriously

Good governance is fundamental for the prosperity of every nation, and this principle extends to the corporate sphere, where ‘Corporate Governance’ holds significant importance. Effective governance practices ensure transparency, accountability, and ethical decision-making, which are essential for sustainable growth and success in both public and private sectors.

In the corporate world, adhering to sound principles of corporate governance helps in fostering investor confidence, mitigating risks, and enhancing overall performance. By upholding the principles of good governance, organizations can build trust with stakeholders, maintain a competitive edge, and contribute to long-term success and sustainability.

The call for good governance has been put on the front burner in Nigeria with the hunger protest by citizens tagged #EndBadGovernance. Although the protest turned bloody in some parts of the country, resulting in the looting of supermarkets and shops and vandal of public facilities, it has shown the disconnection between the government and the citizens. The violent turn of events highlights the deep-seated frustrations and grievances of the people towards the authorities. It serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and responsiveness from the government to address the issues that have led to such drastic actions by the populace. The unrest underscores the critical importance of heeding the calls for reform and ensuring that the concerns of the citizens are heard and addressed to prevent further escalation of tensions.

Sadly, the situation has further dirtied the reputation of the country among the League of Nations. However, after several calls by citizens, President Bola Tinubu had to address the nation calling for calm and understanding and urging citizens to end the protest. In his address, he reeled out some of the initiatives his administration is doing to stabilize the economy and reduce hunger, poverty, and others. As commendable as this is, it shows how the government has not been proactive and not even deliberate about strategically communicating with the citizens and stakeholders. Successive governments have also followed this path; they wait until there is an outburst from the citizens before they address the nation. Then they start reeling out the interventions they are doing and how citizens can access them.

This is not just peculiar to the federal government and its agencies, states, and local government; the other organs of government are not left out. They claim to disburse huge amounts of funds for citizens, but the expected beneficiaries are not aware of it. The effort is like ‘winking in the dark’ and it has always been counterproductive for the country.

Citizens don’t trust the government and the government doesn’t engage citizens appropriately. Town hall meetings met to boost the government-citizen relationship have become a gathering of politicians.

Government spokespersons are commonly seen as the mouthpieces of the political party in power who mostly blame the opposition for campaign promises not yet filled instead of clearly communicating their policies and programmes.

This present government won on the mantra of ‘Renewed Hope’ but after the election, it has failed to deliberately leverage strategic communications to engage citizens and stakeholders to reposition the country.

Why is strategic communications important for Nigeria? Strategic communications is about communicating the best message, through the correct channels, to the right people, at the right time and using feedback from this process to stay focused on set goals. Conflict, insecurity, and other challenges facing the country will reduce when the government becomes more transparent and deliberate about communicating to the citizens and not just political party members.

The government also needs to understand that if they don’t listen to citizens and communicate on time, false news or negative perceptions may dominate the public agenda. Listening and responding on time help build trust. This is similar to how corporate organizations operate; if they don’t treat the feedback, they get from their customers timely and appropriately it will have a negative impact on their reputation and sales.

In essence, good communication is essential for good governance to be attained. The World Bank in a blog post once said, “When trust in governments around the world is at a historic low, and a myriad of challenges continue to overwhelm leaders, it’s imperative for government agencies to revamp their strategic communications approach.”

It is important to state how a country projects or positions itself will give hope to the people and attract potential investors. Reputation is very important and most developed economies have strategically protected their reputation and positioned their country as a tourist destination or manufacturing hub. An example of this is Dubai which is generating massive revenue and investment from tourism and China which is making a huge impact in manufacturing.

Citizens expect the government to fulfill its promises, show care and concern, listen to their needs, and communicate effectively with them. In return, citizens are willing to support government initiatives and policies, which ultimately contribute to securing the future of the country. This symbiotic relationship between citizens and the government is essential for a thriving and stable society where both parties work together towards common goals and shared prosperity. By fostering trust, understanding, and collaboration, governments can better address the needs of their citizens, leading to a more harmonious and successful nation.

In essence, for an effective government, it is crucial to stay informed about the news and public sentiment, actively listen to the concerns of citizens, develop well-informed policies and strategies, maintain transparency, accountability, fairness, and responsibility in decision-making processes, and take a proactive approach in engaging with citizens and key stakeholders through strategic communication. This ensures that the government remains connected, responsive, and aligned with the needs and expectations of the public, fostering a relationship of trust and collaboration that is essential for good governance and effective policymaking.

Dr Olaosebikan is a strategic communications expert and the CEO of McEnies Global Communications, a leading strategic integrated marketing communications agency in Nigeria.