From immigrant to innovator: Mayokun Irabor’s inspiring journey

As the Nigerian economy continues to contend with challenges, a growing number of Nigerians are seeking better opportunities abroad. The journey to a new country, however, is often fraught with obstacles and uncertainties. Amidst this turbulent journey, there are individuals who are paving the way for others, making the transition smoother and more hopeful. One such trailblazer is Oluwamayokun Irabor, whose unwavering commitment to supporting immigrants has earned her widespread recognition and respect.

When May first arrived in Canada, she faced the typical hurdles of a new immigrant—adapting to a different culture, learning the nuances of a new society, and building connections from scratch in an unfamiliar environment. The weight of these challenges could have easily discouraged her, as they do for many who step into foreign lands with little more than hope. The initial struggle of finding her footing in a place where the rules seemed different and the sense of community hard to come by was overwhelming. Yet, rather than succumbing to these difficulties, May embraced them as opportunities for growth.

She realised that her experience as an outsider gave her unique insight into the complexities of starting fresh in a foreign country. With this newfound understanding, she began to see her challenges as a way to carve out her own path. Gradually, the obstacles that had once seemed insurmountable transformed into stepping stones, guiding her towards a deeper purpose. She found that the very struggles she faced—finding meaningful work, learning the systems of her new home, and creating a sense of belonging—were not unique to her, but shared by countless other immigrants.

Driven by this realisation, May discovered her mission: to help others navigate the same path she had walked. What began as personal survival turned into a calling to guide new arrivals, offering them the tools, support, and wisdom she had gained along the way. Through her journey, she became a beacon of hope, reminding others that while the road to integration may be challenging, it is also filled with potential and possibility. May’s story is a testament to resilience, illustrating how the most difficult of experiences can lead to a life dedicated to lifting others and creating positive change.

Drawing on her extensive business background in Nigeria, where she had made her mark in industries mostly dominated by men, May founded Thrive in Canada in July 2023. The organisation which offers vital settlement services, guiding newcomers through the overwhelming process of integrating into Canadian society. Under her leadership, Thrive in Canada has directly supported over 500 newcomers and reached more than 10,000 others, helping them find housing, employment, and community in their new homes.

Recognising the potential that immigrant entrepreneurs bring, she launched Thrive in Business, the business arm of her organisation which provides professional consulting services, helping immigrant entrepreneurs craft business plans, develop pitches, and access funding. Through this initiative, she is breaking down barriers for immigrant entrepreneurs, enabling them to grow their businesses and contribute to the North American economy.

She said “For me, Thrive in Canada and Thrive in Business don’t come from a place of business solely, I have gone through these steps these people are going on and it is only right that I help them through the best of my availability. ”

Priding herself on partnership and collaboration, she has partnered with various organisations, to ensure that Thrive in Canada offers comprehensive support to those who need it most. Her work is not merely a service-based business but it is about changing perceptions and proving that immigrants can be powerful forces in business and community development.

“There are a lot of preconceived notions and opinions of how immigrants can work and live when they arrive but with proper knowledge and guidance their transition into Canada can be one that is seamless and easy”

Mayokun Irabor has not only established herself as a respected figure within the Canadian immigrant community but has also become a prominent voice on various platforms, advocating for the rights and needs of newcomers. Her dedication to her work has been acknowledged with prestigious nominations like the Global Recognition Award, cementing her status as a trailblazer who has transformed personal challenges into a catalyst for positive change.

Through her tireless efforts with Thrive in Canada and Thrive in Business, Mayokun Irabor has directly impacted the lives of thousands of immigrants and entrepreneurs, providing them with the essential tools and support they need to thrive in their new homes. Her journey serves as a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit, demonstrating that with determination, vision, and a commitment to making a difference, even the most daunting obstacles can be overcome.

Babatunde writes from Lagos.