From extra lessons to first-class degrees: How tutorial centres boost academic success

Udoye Obianuju, an actuarial science student from the University of Lagos, recalls her journey with clear resolve. “When I gained admission, I knew I needed extra coaching to tackle the challenging actuarial science courses that felt overwhelming after normal lectures,” she said.

“The tutorials became my cushion, breaking down complex topics into manageable pieces. It paid off—I graduated with a first-class degree and a 4.93 CGPA in the 2023/2024 set. Without those sessions after class, I don’t think I’d have made it this far.”

Her story captures a growing trend across Nigeria’s universities. What were once viewed as supplementary sessions are now essential lifelines for students navigating the challenges of a demanding educational system.

Bridging the gap in education

Nigeria’s education system is unforgiving: packed lecture halls, overburdened lecturers, and tight schedules mean many students struggle to keep up. The stakes are high—one missed concept can derail entire academic goals.

This is where tutorial centres come in, quietly revolutionising education. These informal hubs don’t replace formal lectures but enhance them. They offer what regular classrooms often can’t: time, patience, and personalised attention.

In contrast to lecture halls where lecturers rush through complex subjects like thermodynamics or financial modelling, tutorial centres slow the pace. Tutors here carefully unpack challenging topics, providing step-by-step explanations and fostering an interactive learning environment. For students, it’s a chance to revisit what they didn’t fully grasp in class and emerge with a clearer understanding.

Unleashing potential

Take Ibrahim Adeniji, a finance graduate from the University of Lagos. “I earned my first-class honours because I took extra steps by attending tutorials,” he said. “Edulog, the centre I went to, made complicated topics easy to understand. Without it, I might have struggled, but their simplified explanations helped me excel.”

Flourish Hyacinth, another finance graduate, emerged as the department’s best female student. “The tutorial centre I attended was instrumental to my success,” she explained. “They broke down even the most difficult courses step by step, making them manageable. It built my confidence and improved my grades.”

These centres are not just about passing exams. They unlock a student’s full potential, equipping them with skills and knowledge that extend beyond the classroom.

The economic ripple effect

The influence of tutorial centres goes beyond individual success; it impacts Nigeria’s economic future. Human capital development, a key driver of economic growth according to economists like Robert Solow, starts with quality education.

When students gain a thorough understanding of their coursework, they graduate better equipped for the workforce. Tutorial centres, with their focus on practical applications, ensure that education translates into employability. Graduates can step into industries ready to innovate, solve problems, and drive economic progress.

In a country grappling with skills gaps and unemployment, this ripple effect is transformative. Stronger education systems mean stronger economies, and tutorial centres play a vital role in this chain.

Recognising the Impact Despite their growing importance, tutorial centres face challenges. They are often seen as unofficial and unregulated, which can limit their reach. Additionally, the cost of attending can be a barrier for students from low-income backgrounds.

However, their impact is undeniable. These centres are bridging gaps left by overstretched universities, proving that with the right support, students can achieve greatness.

Conclusion

Tutorial centres are reshaping the narrative of education in Nigeria. They are not just places for extra coaching; they are spaces where students find clarity, confidence, and success. For many, these centres are the difference between potential left unrealised and dreams achieved.

In a system where formal education often falls short, tutorial centres stand as quiet heroes. Their role in producing skilled graduates isn’t just a win for students—it’s a win for Nigeria’s future. Recognising and supporting these centres could be the key to unlocking a brighter educational and economic landscape for the nation.

To further enhance the impact of tutorial centres, several steps can be taken. Standardising and regulating these centres can ensure quality control and prevent unethical practices, such as setting minimum qualifications for tutors, monitoring teaching methods, and enforcing ethical guidelines. Government support, in the form of tax breaks or subsidies, can help reduce the cost of attending tutorial centres, making them more accessible to a wider range of students. Partnerships between tutorial centres and schools can facilitate a more integrated approach to learning, involving sharing resources, organising joint workshops, and providing feedback on students’ performance. Additionally, integrating technology into tutorial sessions can enhance the learning experience through online platforms for remote learning, interactive simulations, and personalised learning tools.

By taking these steps, Nigeria can harness the power of tutorial centres to create a more dynamic and effective education system. This will ultimately lead to a more skilled workforce, a more competitive economy, and a brighter future for the nation.

Oladehinde Yusuf (Yusesky), B.Sc., M.Sc. is a Data Analyst and Managing Director/CEO of Educational Logistics (Edulog), specializing in innovative solutions for the education sector.

