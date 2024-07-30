Focus on Nigerian toy businesses: Consumer protection – A safe haven for parents, trainers and toy-entrepreneurs

In today’s digital age, online shopping has become a prevalent part of consumer behaviour worldwide, including Nigeria. However, the growth of e-commerce also comes with significant challenges, particularly in ensuring consumer rights are protected. If we want the country to grow and progress in the online business, it must become a safe space where consumer rights are vigorously protected.

Consumers often face several fears when ordering online. These include the risk of receiving substandard or counterfeit goods, the potential for fraud and financial loss, privacy breaches, and the lack of recourse when problems arise. Many consumers worry about the authenticity of the products, the security of their payment information, and the reliability of the delivery process. There are also concerns about delivery delays, receiving incorrect items, and difficulty in returning products.

Various measures are in place to safeguard consumers. In Nigeria, the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) was established to oversee the rights and interests of consumers. Additionally, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is crucial in ensuring that businesses adhere to fair trade practices. These agencies work to address consumer complaints, conduct investigations, and enforce laws designed to protect consumers.

In the context of the burgeoning online business landscape, it’s essential to highlight that consumer protection must be as robust online as offline. Online businesses, such as those on platforms, must adhere to stringent regulations to ensure consumers are not exploited. The government can promote consumer rights protection by implementing policies that require transparency from e-commerce businesses, such as clear return and refund policies, accurate product descriptions, and secure payment systems. Moreover, penalties for non-compliance with these regulations should be severe enough to deter fraudulent activities.

To promote consumer rights in the online space, the government could:

Strengthen regulatory structure: The government should enforce specific laws on e-commerce to ensure consumer protection. This includes establishing clear guidelines for online transactions and holding businesses accountable for violations.

Enhance consumer awareness: Educate consumers about their rights and how to exercise them effectively. This could involve public awareness campaigns and educational programmes.

Improve access to remedy mechanisms: Simplify the process for lodging complaints and seeking remedy. Providing a user-friendly platform for reporting issues can empower consumers to take action when their rights are violated.

Encourage fair competition: Ensure a level playing field for all businesses to prevent monopolistic practices that can harm consumers. Promoting competition can lead to better prices and higher-quality products and services.

Implement technology solutions: Utilise technology to monitor and enforce compliance with consumer protection regulations. Automated systems can help detect and prevent fraudulent activities in real time.

Online business registration: A general campaign by the CPC that encourages the general public to only shop from online businesses that display their registration details on their online sales platforms/social media handles. A general campaign for every online business to display their registration numbers on their online store as proof of authenticity.

In Nigeria, several consumer protection mechanisms are in place. The CPC and FCCPC are at the forefront, working diligently to ensure that consumer rights are upheld. The CPC’s mission includes addressing consumer complaints, conducting investigations, and ensuring that businesses adhere to fair trade practices. The FCCPC, on the other hand, focuses on promoting competition and ensuring that consumer protection laws are enforced.

Concerns consumers face when ordering online:

Product authenticity: Many consumers fear that the products they purchase online may not be genuine. This concern is especially prevalent with branded items, where counterfeits are common.

Payment security: The security of payment information is a significant concern. Consumers worry about their financial data being stolen or misused during online transactions.

Delivery issues: Delays in delivery or receiving the wrong items are common issues online shoppers face. This can lead to frustration and distrust in online businesses.

Return and refund policies: Difficulty returning products or getting refunds is another primary concern. Consumers need assurance that they can easily return products if they are unsatisfied.

Privacy concerns: The fear of sharing or selling personal information without consent is a significant issue for many consumers.

How consumers are protected:

Consumer protection laws: Nigeria has enacted several laws to protect consumers. The Consumer Protection Council Act and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act are crucial. These laws provide a framework for addressing consumer grievances and ensuring fair trade practices.

Regulatory bodies: The CPC and FCCPC are responsible for enforcing consumer protection laws. They investigate consumer complaints, conduct inspections, and take action against businesses that violate consumer rights.

Online reviews and ratings: Platforms like Jumia and Konga provide consumer reviews and ratings for products and sellers. This helps consumers make informed decisions based on the experiences of other buyers.

Secure payment gateways: E-commerce platforms use secure payment gateways to protect consumer financial information during transactions. This reduces the risk of fraud and data breaches.

Return and refund policies: Clear return and refund policies are essential for consumer protection. E-commerce platforms are required to provide transparent policies to ensure that consumers can return products and get refunds easily.

The role of government in promoting consumer rights protection:

Strengthening legislation: The government should continually update and strengthen consumer protection laws to address emerging challenges in the e-commerce sector.

Consumer education: Educating consumers about their rights and how to exercise them is crucial. This can be achieved through public awareness campaigns and educational programmes.

Collaboration with E-commerce Platforms: The government can work closely with e-commerce platforms to ensure they adhere to consumer protection regulations. Regular audits and inspections can help in this regard.

Technology solutions: Leveraging technology to monitor and enforce compliance with consumer protection laws can be effective. Automated systems can help detect and prevent fraudulent activities in real time.

International collaboration: collaborating with international bodies and other countries can help in sharing best practices and addressing cross-border e-commerce challenges.

Ensuring proper consumer protection in the online business space is crucial for fostering trust and encouraging participation in the digital economy. By addressing the fears and concerns of consumers, the Nigerian government can create a safer and more reliable online marketplace. This, in turn, can drive economic growth and innovation, benefiting both consumers and businesses. Strong consumer protection measures are not just a regulatory requirement but a fundamental aspect of a thriving, modern economy.

Mrs Omotola Lawson is a Toy Distribution Entrepreneur and Government-certified Instructor in Nigeria.