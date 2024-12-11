Five essential things Nigerians should know before moving to Germany

Germany has become a key destination for Nigerians, offering excellent opportunities in education, professional development, and business. However, moving to a new country comes with various challenges, from visa requirements to cultural adaptation.

For students: Navigating Germany’s education system

Germany is well-known for its high-quality education and affordable tuition, especially in public universities. However, before starting your educational journey, there are some crucial aspects to consider.

Visa requirements and permits: To study in Germany, you’ll need a German student visa (Studentenvisum). This visa requires you to present proof of university admission and sufficient funds to cover living expenses. Nigerian students must demonstrate that they have around €11,208 per year in a blocked account to ensure they can support themselves while studying.

Language proficiency: Many programs in Germany are offered in English, especially at the master’s level. However, knowing some German is highly recommended, as it will help you in day-to-day life, internships, and part-time jobs. If your programme is in German, you may need to pass exams like TestDaF or DSH to prove your language proficiency.

Check this page for more information: https://www.testdaf.de/de/

Cost of living: While Germany is affordable compared to the UK or the US, living costs can vary by city. In places like Munich or Berlin, students should budget between €850 and €1,200 per month for accommodation, food, transport, and health insurance.

Work-study opportunities: International students can work part-time for up to 120 full days or 240 half days per year. While this can help cover expenses, it’s important to balance work with your academic commitments.

For Professionals: Leveraging Germany’s Job Market

Germany’s economy is booming, and there is a high demand for skilled workers, especially in engineering, IT, healthcare, and research fields.

Visa and Blue Card: To work in Germany, you’ll need a work visa or an EU Blue Card. The EU Blue Card is ideal for highly skilled professionals and requires proof of a job offer with a minimum salary of €56,800, or €44,304 in shortage occupations like IT or engineering. This permit also offers smoother paths to permanent residency.

Recognition of qualifications: It’s crucial to ensure that your Nigerian qualifications are recognised in Germany. This is especially important for regulated professions like healthcare or engineering, where your degrees may need to be evaluated.

For business owners: Expanding into Germany’s market

Germany is Europe’s economic powerhouse, making it an attractive destination for Nigerian entrepreneurs. However, running a business in Germany requires navigating a few essential elements.

Business visa requirements: Entrepreneurs may apply for a German business visa or a self-employment visa, depending on the nature of their firm. You must demonstrate that your company concept is viable and will benefit the German economy by creating employment or fostering innovation. A sound business strategy and sufficient money are essential for visa clearance.

Legal framework: Germany has a well-structured legal system, and all businesses must comply with local regulations, including taxes. Business owners should consult tax advisors familiar with German laws, as tax obligations differ depending on the business type (sole proprietorship, GmbH, etc.).

For family reunification: Joining loved ones in Germany

For Nigerians moving to Germany to reunite with family, the process involves specific legal and logistical steps.

Visa process: Family reunification visas are available for spouses, children, and, in some cases, other dependents. To apply, you must provide proof of stable income, adequate housing, and health insurance coverage. If you are joining a spouse or partner, they must meet financial requirements to sponsor you.

Language requirement: German language proficiency is often required for family reunification visas. Spouses of German nationals or residents must typically demonstrate at least A1-level German skills to qualify for a visa.

General tips: Settling in Germany

Regardless of your reason for moving, there are some universal considerations for all Nigerians planning to relocate to Germany.

Residence permit challenges: One common issue Nigerians face is obtaining a long-term residence permit. The process can be complicated and depends on the purpose of your stay (work, study, or family). According to Germany-Visa.org, applicants must prove financial stability, health insurance coverage, and, in some cases, German language proficiency.

Healthcare: Germany has an excellent healthcare system, although health insurance is required. All inhabitants must have insurance, whether it is public or private. Your option will be determined by your residency status and salary.

Banking: Opening a German bank account is critical for managing everyday finances.

Most banks will demand proof of residency and a tax ID number, which you will acquire after registering with your local residence office.

Moving to Germany provides Nigerians with several prospects; nevertheless, appropriate preparation is required to face potential hurdles. Understanding the major needs and cultural differences will help you make a smooth and enjoyable transition to living in Germany.

Lana Birley; Freelance writer. Frankfurt, Germany.

